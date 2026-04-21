AJA Newsbites – April 21, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The parliamentary confirmation report on Shin Hyun-song, nominee for Governor of the Bank of Korea, was adopted after delays, but controversy over ethics and public responsibility remains.

Shin Hyun-song won parliamentary approval after delays, but controversy over ethics and public responsibility remains. Questions were raised over his family’s nationality status, alleged tax avoidance, multiple home ownership and large foreign-currency assets. Reports that his daughter used a Korean passport after losing Korean nationality intensified criticism. As a nominee for one of the nation’s top economic posts, critics say such issues undermine trust.

Still, Shin is widely respected as a global economist with decades of experience in international finance and is seen as highly qualified to steer Korea through currency volatility and global uncertainty. The bigger question now is whether he can preserve the political independence of the Bank of Korea after taking office with ruling-party backing. Expertise alone may not silence ethical concerns.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

A high-impact march to the European Parliament is set to take place in Brussels on Wednesday, following the Global Sumud Parliamentary Congress, which has brought together more than 200 United Nations officials, parliamentarians, and civil society leaders to coordinate international action on Palestine.

In a statement issued today, the Global Sumud Flotilla emphasized that the march is “not a symbolic protest” but a translation of political commitments into public pressure. “As the Global Sumud Flotilla advances towards Gaza, challenging Israel’s illegal blockade in real time, this mobilisation will bring that same confrontation to the heart of European power, transforming institutional consensus into a visible, collective demand,” the group said, as quoted by Bernama.

The march will begin at Mont des Arts at 6 p.m. and proceed to Place du Luxembourg, in front of the European Parliament. It is expected to bring together key figures, including Palestinian political leaders, European and international parliamentarians, leaders of the Global Sumud Flotilla, UN-affiliated experts, representatives from the Global South, and civil society groups.

The group said the congress is expected to culminate in the signing of the Brussels Declaration, a parliamentary initiative aimed at translating international legal obligations into concrete political action, including support for Palestinian self-determination and accountability mechanisms.

The declaration is also expected to outline steps toward establishing a humanitarian maritime corridor to Gaza, ending military and political complicity, and strengthening international accountability frameworks.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen and his son, Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet, have arrived in Beijing, China, to accompany King Norodom Sihamony as he undergoes surgery at a hospital.

On his Facebook page, Hun Sen confirmed that the operation, performed by Chinese doctors on Monday, was successful and that the King has regained consciousness after the anesthesia wore off. According to Hun Sen, doctors are closely monitoring the King’s post-surgery condition. His Majesty the King and the Queen Mother have expressed their gratitude to monks and citizens who sent prayers and messages of support.

Hun Sen also conveyed his thanks to Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Government of the People’s Republic of China, particularly the medical team, for ensuring the King’s successful and safe surgery.

Deputy Prime Minister Hun Many, also Hun Sen’s son, is in Beijing as well, accompanying the King and Queen Mother during this time.

Leo Nirosha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Indian Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan have intensified discussions on constructing a cross-border oil pipeline aimed at insulating the region from global energy shocks.

During a high-level meeting in Colombo, both leaders emphasized the strategic importance of establishing a direct energy corridor between the two nations and developing Trincomalee into a major energy hub. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noted that such connectivity is crucial as South Asia continues to grapple with the fallout from the ongoing West Asia crisis.

President Dissanayake also credited India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy with providing a critical safety net, highlighting New Delhi’s role as a first responder during Sri Lanka’s 2022 economic crisis and the 2025 Cyclone Ditwah.

The discussions further accelerated cooperation on a national Digital ID project, port investments, and the Economic and Technology Cooperation Agreement (ETCA), signaling a significant deepening of economic and civilizational ties between the two countries.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

According to a report by the Bureau of Statistics, Pakistan has recorded a significant increase in mobile phone imports over the past nine months.

The report states that from July 2025 to March 2026, total mobile phone imports reached 406.38 billion rupees. During the same period last year, imports stood at 314.65 billion rupees, reflecting an increase of 29.15%. In March 2026 alone, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth 41.70 billion rupees, which is 14.28% higher compared to March 2025.

However, on a month-on-month basis, imports declined slightly by 4.26% in March, compared to 43.56 billion rupees recorded in February 2026.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260421 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN