Heuristic, World Hangung Association, Hangung Globalization Research Institute Sign MOU to Standardize AI-Based Dementia Prevention Exercise

By Seok-jae Kang

Vice President, Asia Journalists Association

CHEONGYANG, South Korea: Heuristic Co., Ltd., the World Hangung Association, and the Hangung Globalization Research Institute signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on April 6, 2026 to advance the AI transformation and global standardization of the “Hangung Dementia Prevention Exercise.”

The signing ceremony took place at the Hangung Training Institute in Cheongyang, South Chungcheong Province.

Key attendees included Hu Kwang, president of the World Hangung Association; Hwang In-shik, CTO of Heuristic; Jung Gi-ho, director of the Hangung Globalization Research Institute; Kim Kwang-man, professor of Induk University; Kang Seok-jae, president of the Seoul Hangung Association, Lee Jun-hyeong, secretary general of the Korea Hangung Association, and Heo Do-hwi, director of the Hangung Globalization Research Institute.

This tripartite agreement aims to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into Hangung—a homegrown Korean sport—to provide practical, data-driven dementia prevention services for the elderly. By combining traditional physical activity with cutting-edge technology, the organizations plan to establish a systematic operational framework for senior health.

Under the terms of the agreement, the three entities will collaborate on: Jointly planning and executing the AI Hangung Transformation Project.” Globalizing the AI Hangung Dementia Prevention Exercise as a cornerstone of K-sport Hangung. Expanding the Hangung industry through data-driven digital healthcare solutions.

The partnership is particularly significant as it addresses the challenges of an aging society by merging K-sport Hangung with AI digital healthcare. This fusion allows for precise monitoring of exercise effectiveness and creates a new model that balances public health benefits with industrial growth.

The new AI-integrated Hangung convergence model is expected to be officially launched as early as September 2025, marking a new chapter in the global expansion of Korean sports technology.

“This collaboration represents a vital step in evolving Hangung from a traditional sport into a sophisticated health solution,” said World Hangung Association President Hu Kwang. “By leveraging AI, we are not just playing a game; we are building a global standard for senior wellness.”

Hangung is a traditional Korean target sport that combines the characteristics of Tuho, archery and darts. It is widely recognized for improving physical balance, concentration, and cognitive function, making it an ideal exercise for elderly health care and rehabilitation.

Hangung is a traditional Korean target sport that combines the characteristics of Tuho, archery and darts.