Nature Cell Advances JointStem U.S. Strategy with FDA Accelerated Approval Path and Nasdaq Roadmap

Dr. Ra Jeong-chan, Chairman of Naturecell, stated, “With the designation of JointStem as a Breakthrough Therapy, we have secured a foundation for close consultation with the FDA.” He added, “Based on advice from top FDA experts, we will validate our accelerated approval strategy at the meeting in May.” Dr. Ra further remarked, “Naturecell will leap forward as a global leader in stem cells, leveraging its competitive stem cell therapies in the global market.”

By Lee Sang-ki,

Founder of the Asia Journalist Association (AJA), Publisher of THE AsiaN

SEOUL: Nature Cell, a leading adult stem cell biotechnology company, has outlined a dual-track strategy to accelerate U.S. approval of its osteoarthritis treatment JointStem while pursuing a Nasdaq listing to enhance global market entry and corporate valuation.

At its March 26 investor relations (IR) event, the company detailed its FDA strategy, clinical development plan, and global capital market roadmap. The announcement addresses key concerns from investors regarding regulatory timelines and commercialization strategy.

JointStem has already received Breakthrough Therapy (BT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), enabling expedited development and closer regulatory interaction. Nature Cell confirmed that it submitted a BT meeting request on March 18, with a formal FDA meeting scheduled for May 2026.

The upcoming meeting is expected to define critical elements of the U.S. approval pathway, including the feasibility of accelerated approval, Phase 3 clinical design, and key endpoints.

Nature Cell is developing its regulatory strategy with guidance from Dr. Lee Simon, a former senior FDA official in the relevant therapeutic area, strengthening both scientific validity and regulatory alignment.

Chairman Dr. Ra Jeong-chan explaining Naturecell’s core Angel Stem Cell technology

Following prior RMAT and End-of-Phase 2 discussions with the FDA, the company has aligned on a single pivotal trial approach, reducing cost and development time while increasing approval probability.

The development strategy includes two pathways: accelerated approval based on pain and functional improvement, followed by confirmatory trials demonstrating long-term outcomes such as delay or avoidance of total knee replacement (TKR), and a conventional Phase 3 pathway based on six-month endpoints.

Nature Cell plans to submit its Phase 3 trial application in June 2026, with a potential accelerated approval filing targeted for August–September 2026 and U.S. market launch in the first half of 2027.

In parallel, the company is pursuing a Nasdaq listing via ADR. It has engaged financial advisor Dr. Taeheum Jung and is currently in discussions with investment banks. The listing application is expected between September and November 2026.

Nature Cell will also conduct a U.S. IR roadshow in June across four major cities and participate in BIO US, targeting global pharmaceutical partnerships and institutional investors.

Chairman Dr. Ra Jeong-chan stated, “JointStem’s Breakthrough Therapy designation allows close collaboration with the FDA. We aim to validate the accelerated approval pathway at the May meeting and position Nature Cell as a global leader in stem cell therapeutics.”