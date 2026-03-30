Being Right in the Age of Speed

By Reaven D’Souza,

Executive Managing Editor, The Times, Kuwait

KUWAIT: At 3:30 every afternoon, the airwaves in Kuwait come alive. Listeners tune in to 99.7 Super Station for a familiar rhythm – music, laughter, conversations that feel close to home. It is the kind of radio that reflects everyday life. But on one recent afternoon, the conversation shifted. Beneath the light tone of the program, a heavier question emerged: In a world flooded with information, how do we know what to trust?

It is a question that no longer belongs only to journalists. It belongs to everyone.

A Calm Voice in a Noisy Moment

In times of regional tension, when headlines move fast and emotions move faster, official media often becomes a reference point for stability.

In Kuwait, that role has been defined by restraint. Rather than chasing every development, official outlets have leaned toward caution, consistency, and measured reporting. The result is a media voice that rarely inflames and seldom speculates – one that prioritizes clarity over urgency.

This approach has earned trust. But it comes at a cost.

In an age where information spreads instantly, hesitation can create a vacuum – one that is quickly filled by less reliable sources. The challenge, then, is not simply to be accurate, but to remain relevant without compromising credibility.

From Instinct to System

Not long ago, verification in journalism was often a matter of experience, a trained instinct developed over years in the newsroom.

Today, instinct is no longer enough. With AI-generated videos, recycled war footage, and manipulated images circulating at unprecedented speed, newsrooms have had to formalize what was once intuitive. Verification is no longer a final checkpoint; it is the backbone of the entire process.

Information now moves through clear categories: unverified, partially verified, and fully verified. Each carries its own editorial weight, its own level of caution.

It is a quiet but profound shift. Journalism is no longer defined by what is known, but rather by what can be proven.

The Machine That Cuts Both Ways

Artificial intelligence has changed the rules of the game. It has made it easier to detect patterns, analyze data, and verify content at speed. At the same time, it has made it easier to fabricate reality, to create images, voices, and narratives that blur the line between truth and illusion.

In this sense, AI is not simply a tool or a threat. It is both. It amplifies the capabilities of journalists, but it also amplifies the reach of misinformation. It raises the ceiling and lowers the floor.

What emerges is a new kind of newsroom: one where human judgment and machine efficiency must work together, constantly negotiating between speed and doubt.

The End of the Race to Be First

For decades, journalism was driven by a simple imperative: be first. Breaking the story meant owning the moment.

But in today’s information landscape, that logic is beginning to unravel. The cost of being wrong has never been higher. A single inaccurate report can spread globally within minutes, eroding trust that takes years to build. As a result, a new editorial philosophy is taking hold:Being first is valuable once. Being right is valuable every time.

It is a shift that reflects a deeper truth about modern media: credibility is no longer assumed. It is constantly tested.

Different Lenses, Different Stories

The way a story is told often depends on who is telling it. International media outlets tend to frame events within broader geopolitical narratives, offering distance and scale. Local and regional outlets, on the other hand, bring cultural context and immediacy, an understanding of how events resonate within society.

Neither perspective is inherently better. Each serves a different purpose.

But for audiences, recognizing these differences is essential. It is the difference between seeing a story and understanding it.

A Blurred Media Landscape

If traditional journalism once operated within clear boundaries, those lines have now dissolved.

Social media platforms deliver news faster than any newsroom ever could. They are immediate, participatory, and relentless.

But they are also unfiltered.

The result is a hybrid information space where verified reporting and unverified claims exist side by side, often indistinguishable at first glance. Journalism has not disappeared, but it now competes within an environment it does not fully control. And that changes the balance of power.

The Audience Steps Forward

Perhaps the most significant transformation is not within newsrooms, but outside them. The audience is no longer passive.

Every individual with a smartphone has the power to share, amplify, and validate information. In moments of crisis, this power becomes even more pronounced.

But with power comes responsibility. Distinguishing credible journalism from misleading content is no longer optional. It is a necessary skill. It begins with simple questions: Who is the source? Is this confirmed elsewhere? Am I sharing information or spreading uncertainty?

In many cases, misinformation does not spread because people intend harm. It spreads because people react before they verify.

The New Measure of Truth

In the end, the challenge facing journalism today is not just about technology or speed. It is about trust.

In a world where information is abundant but certainty is scarce, the most important question is no longer “What is happening?” It is “What can I trust?”

The answer lies in a shared effort between journalists who choose accuracy over immediacy, institutions that safeguard credibility, and audiences who recognize their role in shaping the information environment.

Because truth, in today’s world, is no longer just reported. It is defended.