Hindu Community Celebrates Festival of Colours and Spring

Hindu community celebrates happy Holi, the festival of colours

By Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty

DHAKA: As the “King of Seasons” arrived, the spirit of spring painted the city in vibrant colours. Songs, laughter, and clouds of coloured powder filled the air as people welcomed Basanta—the season of renewal and joy.

March 3 marked the celebration of Basanta Utsav (Spring Festival) and Dol Jatra, observed on the full moon day of the Bengali month of Phalgun, known as Phalguni Purnima. On this day, members of the Hindu community gather at temples to worship Lord Krishna and Radha with deep religious devotion.

The festival is closely connected with Holi, widely known as the Festival of Colours, which celebrates the arrival of spring and symbolizes the triumph of joy and renewal over the fading winter. During Holi, people traditionally apply coloured powder to one another as a sign of friendship and goodwill.

Large numbers of people gather at temple premises for Holi festival

In Bengal, this celebration takes the form of Dol Jatra, a religious procession that honours the divine love story of Radha and Krishna, a story that has inspired devotion and cultural traditions for generations.

To make the day even more vibrant, Hindu communities in Bangladesh and the Indian state of West Bengal immersed themselves in the spirit of spring. In Dhaka and other cities, Hindu residents gathered at temples to celebrate the colourful festival.

Morning processions began from temple premises, featuring melodious spring songs, traditional dance performances, and the rhythmic beats of the dhak, a traditional drum. Clouds of abir—bright coloured powder—filled the air, creating a breathtaking spectacle that captivated local residents.

The celebration saw enthusiastic participation from brides, young girls, and people of all ages. Many women wore yellow and other spring-coloured sarees adorned with flowers, adding elegance and warmth to the festive atmosphere. Their presence brought a special charm to the celebration and reflected the deep cultural pride associated with the occasion.

Music, colour, and laughter at Holi festival

Throughout the day, the area resonated with music, colour, and laughter, reminding participants that Basanta Utsav is more than just a seasonal festival. It is a celebration of life, love, and community.

Painted in the colours of Radha and Krishna’s timeless love, the Spring Festival once again delivered a message of harmony—encouraging people to forget differences, embrace one another, and colour life with joy and peace.