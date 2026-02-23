Nobel Laureate Dr. Yunus Returns to His Old Job After 18 Months

Former chief adviser to the interim government of Bangladesh Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus returned to his own workplace at the Yunus Center in Dhaka on Sunday.

By Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty

DHAKA: Nobel laureate economist Dr. Muhammad Yunus has returned to his own institution after serving as the chief advisor to the interim government of Bangladesh for 18 months. He arrived at the Yunus Center located in the Telecom Bhaban in Mirpur, Dhaka on Sunday.

He led the interim government from August 8, 2024 until the new elected government led by BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman assumed power on February 17, 2026. After a long break, he returned to his institution on Sunday. Many are interested in knowing where Dr. Muhammad Yunus is after his tenure as the chief advisor to the interim government ended.

He spent the last 10 days in the Jamuna, a state guest house. He has been staying there since the handover of power to the BNP government that won the 13th parliamentary elections.

When he arrived at the Yunus Center in Dhaka on Sunday, he was warmly received by his long-time colleagues. Representatives of various organizations of rural families, the Managing Director and Advisors of the Yunus Center were present at the time. He later met with them in a meeting.

The 2006 Nobel Peace Prize-winning economist said that by the end of this month, he plans to return to his own residence in Gulshan, Dhaka, from his official residence in Jamuna.

Sources said that in retirement, Professor Yunus will continue to work with his long-standing ‘Three Zeros’ vision – zero poverty, zero unemployment and zero carbon emissions. He has also received invitations from abroad to visit and is being assisted in this regard by Lamia Morshed, former chief coordinator of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Currently, although Dr. Yunus is not as busy as before, he wakes up every morning and takes a short walk inside the compound of his residence. He starts work around 10 am after breakfast. He has instructed officials and employees to give them a chance who want to meet him.

A source said, people from various walks of life and professions are coming to meet him. Some want to hear about his experience in running the interim government, some want to know his future plans, and some discuss professional matters.

Dr. Yunus is scheduled to visit Japan for five days next month. One of his associates said that the program for the trip is being worked out. However, Dr. Yunus’ focus is now on his family. He spends his evenings with close friends and relatives.

After winning an absolute victory in the 13th National Parliament elections on February 12, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) formed a new government under the leadership of Tarique Rahman. On February 17, Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Muhammad Yunus returned to his own workplace.

The institutions founded by Dr Muhammad Yunus include Grameen Telecom, Grameen Kalyan, Grameen Fund, Grameen Fisheries Foundation, Grameen Uddog (Grameen Enterprise), Grameen Samogree and Grameen Shakti. Born on June 28, 1940, Dr. Yunus is also the founder of Grameen Bank, one of the microcredit pioneers in the world.