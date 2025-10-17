AJA Newsbites – October 17, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

During the Chuseok holidays, KBS aired “Cho Yong-pil: Forever This Moment,” achieving 15.7% average and 18.2% peak viewership. At 75, Cho performed 28 songs over two and a half hours without any guest appearances, reaffirming his title as “the nation’s singer.” Families across generations sang along to classics such as “Short Hair” and “Let’s Go on a Trip,” creating a rare moment of unity that transcended age and ideology. With poetic lyrics in songs like “The Leopard of Kilimanjaro,” Cho’s music continues to comfort and inspire, achieving true harmony through art.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Two senior officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) — Deputy Director Mohd. Gunawan Che Ab. Aziz and Integrity Unit Head Wong Chiew Hoong — have been awarded the Fellowship of the Chartered Management Institute (FCMI), the United Kingdom’s highest professional recognition for management excellence. The CMI, a globally respected organization, honors professionals who exemplify strong ethical leadership and effective governance. The MACC said the award reflects Malaysia’s growing emphasis on integrity and professional accountability within the public sector.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Prime Minister Hun Manet told South Korea’s Vice Minister Kim Jina in Phnom Penh that Cambodia does not need any third-party involvement to handle online scams involving Korean nationals. He said both nations possess the capacity to work bilaterally and should focus on resolving domestic issues responsibly. On his Facebook page, Hun Manet noted that Cambodian–Korean cooperation has already produced fruitful outcomes and will continue to strengthen joint efforts to prevent, suppress, and combat online scams, contributing to peace, public order, and social stability.

Otto Munaf Iskanda, CAJ, Indonesia

Indonesia’s Free Nutritious Meal Program (MBG) aims to combat malnutrition and stunting among children and mothers. Covering preschool to senior high school, the initiative targets students, pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and toddlers. With an initial budget of IDR 71 trillion, an additional IDR 100 trillion is estimated to be needed to reach 82.9 million beneficiaries. Funding options under consideration include zakat, corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions, and other public resources. Implementation challenges remain, including limited infrastructure, delayed supplier payments, local resistance, and food safety issues.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

A Balochistan Constabulary officer protecting an anti-polio vaccination team was shot dead in the Surab district while returning from duty. Security forces retaliated, killing one of the attackers. Pakistan, along with Afghanistan, remains one of the few countries where polio is still endemic. Over the past decade, numerous health workers and security personnel have been targeted by militants during vaccination drives. This incident marks the third police officer killed during the ongoing nationwide campaign.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

The short film Little Stranger, directed and produced by Shakila Moezzi, won second prize for Best International Short Film and a €500 cash award at the 13th Spi Stories International Film Festival in Italy. Organized by LiberEtà Publications and the CGIL Retirees’ Union, the festival highlights films that explore social and human issues, aiming to raise public awareness and inspire dialogue. This year’s edition focused on pressing global themes such as climate change, social inequality, and the impact of technology on human relationships. Little Stranger has also been screened at film festivals across Austria, Russia, Germany, India, Greece, Canada, Costa Rica, and the Netherlands.

