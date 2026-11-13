AJA Newsbites – November 13, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s justice minister nominee Lee Yong-chul faces scrutiny over his unsuccessful application for compensation under legislation covering the 1980 Gwangju Democratization Movement. While serving as a presidential legal secretary in 2004, Lee sought compensation for his 40-day detention following student protests at Yonsei University in Seoul in 1980. A review committee rejected his application, ruling that he did not qualify under the legislation. Lee subsequently challenged the decision in court, but his defeat became final in 2006.

Opposition lawmakers have raised potential conflict-of-interest concerns related to his government duties. Lee’s confirmation team acknowledged the application but said the circumstances were difficult to explain after so many years.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia is hosting the 20th Francophonie Summit, with the Francophonie Village open to the public from November 13 to 17 at Wat Botum Park in Phnom Penh, under the theme “Khmer Smile, Francophonie Smile.” The event was officially presided over by Prime Minister Hun Manet, the first lady, and the Secretary-General of the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF).

The village features national pavilions, food stalls, and artistic performances showcasing Cambodia’s cultural heritage. Notably, it includes symbolic replicas of temple gopuras — including Preah Vihear, Ta Muen and Ta Krabei — damaged during the 2025 border conflict with Thailand, underscoring national resilience.

The summit draws participation from 79 countries and governments out of the OIF’s 90 member states, promoting international solidarity, education, tourism and peace among French-speaking nations.

Kuban Abdymen, Central Asian Light, Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee (KNB) has detained Nurlan Zhakupov, chairman of the management board of sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, on suspicion of a corruption offence.

Samruk-Kazyna holds stakes in Kazakhstan’s major state enterprises — including oil, uranium and railway companies — managing assets equivalent to roughly half the country’s GDP. The arrests come amid President Tokayev’s ongoing push to dismantle corruption networks inherited from the Nazarbayev era.

The KNB’s Anti-Corruption Service detained Zhakupov on November 11, along with Yelzhas Otynshiyev, head of national railway company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), and several other individuals. The case is under investigation; details and specific Criminal Code provisions have not been disclosed.

Zhakupov, 48, holds a degree from MGIMO and a PhD in economics. His career includes positions at ENRC, Credit Suisse, RBS, UBS and Kazatomprom, as well as representing Rothschild & Co in Kazakhstan. He was appointed head of Samruk-Kazyna in April 2023.

He previously questioned the affordability of the planned nuclear power plant and opposed proposals to dissolve the fund. In 2026, Samruk-Kazyna cut approximately 650 administrative positions following President Tokayev’s criticism of excessive management staff at state companies.

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