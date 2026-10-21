AJA Newsbites – October 21, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Ceragem founder Lee Hwan-sung, 65, has adopted longtime employee and CEO Lee Kyung-soo, 48, as his son to transfer ownership of the South Korean home healthcare company. Ceragem announced on October 20 that the adoption was completed last year and that Lee Kyung-soo received a 10% equity stake in the first half of 2026. Joining Ceragem in 2003, the younger Lee worked in strategic planning, marketing and international sales before becoming CEO in late 2021. Although the founder has a biological daughter, the company said the succession prioritizes management capability, continuity and corporate independence over blood ties. Further share transfers are planned to make the CEO the largest shareholder. Ceragem denied that tax benefits motivated the adoption. Founded in 1998, the company generated approximately 550 billion won in revenue in 2025.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Japan will provide Malaysia with a counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) worth about RM40 million (US$9.3 million) to strengthen its surveillance capabilities, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

According to him, the assistance was formalized through an agreement signed with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi under Japan’s 2026 Official Security Assistance (OSA) programme. Khaled thanked the Japanese government for its assistance and continued commitment to defence cooperation with Malaysia. “Malaysia hopes to continue benefiting from the programme, particularly in strengthening maritime surveillance capabilities and the armed forces’ operational readiness,” Khaled said, as quoted by New Straits Times.

Malaysia has received assistance under the programme since 2023, including 14 unmanned aerial vehicles, seven rescue boats and two road-cleaning trucks worth RM12.63 million (US$2.9 million). Under the 2025 programme, Japan allocated about RM80 million (US$18.6 million) for Malaysia, including a support vessel for the Royal Malaysian Navy, expected to be delivered in 2029, and equipment for the ASEAN Observer Team.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Philippines military has praised its growing defense ties with Cambodia, with Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Antonio G. Natarrete expressing satisfaction over expanding army cooperation during a meeting with Prime Minister Hun Manet in Phnom Penh.

General Natarrete emphasized on October 20 Manila’s commitment to deepening military ties, specifically proposing to expand cooperation into naval and air force sectors. Prime Minister Hun Manet welcomed the progress, highlighting the success of current personnel training, experience sharing, and capacity-building initiatives.

Looking ahead, both leaders expressed a strong desire to formalize future partnerships through upcoming naval and air force agreements. Prime Minister Manet stressed the importance of turning these diplomatic commitments into concrete, actionable results to further strengthen regional security, mutual trust, and bilateral defense capabilities between the two nations.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan’s export crude blend, CPC Blend, reached $130.99 per barrel on October 20, once again ranking among the world’s most expensive oil grades. Global oil prices have also surged, with Brent futures climbing to $110.10 per barrel, their highest level since May. Over the past year, Brent has gained more than 80%, while US benchmark WTI has risen to $103.91 per barrel.

Kazakhstan’s crude is trading at a premium of nearly 20% to the global benchmark, reflecting its high quality and strong European demand. If elevated prices persist through the end of 2026, Kazakhstan could generate up to $5.8 billion in additional public revenue. The National Fund could receive $3.5–$4.5 billion in excess tax revenues during the fourth quarter, while the state budget could gain approximately $1.3 billion.

Higher oil revenues could strengthen foreign currency inflows, reduce withdrawals from the National Fund, and support the tenge. However, investing windfall revenues in economic diversification and non-resource industries remains essential to limit inflation risks and promote sustainable growth.

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