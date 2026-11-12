AJA Newsbites – November 12, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Japan’s Chiikawa characters are capturing the hearts of South Koreans in their 20s and 30s. Created by manga artist Nagano in 2020, the adorable figures inhabit a surprisingly harsh world — they earn money fighting monsters, struggle with exams and face repeated setbacks, yet keep trying. Their resilience resonates with young adults confronting job insecurity and relentless competition.

A Chiikawa merchandise store in Seoul’s Yongsan district reportedly attracts around 1,000 visitors daily, with some shoppers waiting hours to enter. A theatrical film released in September had drawn more than 2.78 million moviegoers by November 10. Experts say the appeal goes beyond cuteness, reflecting shared anxieties and hope.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan announced that an amendment to the Self-Employment Social Security Act 2017 (Act 789) will be passed before the end of the year, benefiting about 400,000 workers who commute daily between Malaysia and Singapore.

A second amendment, to the Employment Insurance System Act 2017 (Act 800), will also go before Parliament before the new year, introducing a post-maternity leave allowance expected to benefit more than 132,000 women workers.

Ramanan made the announcement at the Social Security Organisation Media Awards 2026 night held in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, November 12. “We will make sure this is passed before we celebrate the new year, before the Parliament sitting closes,” he said. He added that both initiatives reflected the Madani government’s efforts, through the Human Resources Ministry, to strengthen social protection and safeguard workers’ welfare.

In June, Ramanan said the proposal for the Traveller Scheme — which provides social protection for Malaysians working abroad, particularly in Singapore — was in its final stages ahead of implementation.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Royal Cambodian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief General Vong Pisen met with Turkish Military Attaché Colonel Ozgur Bulent Us in Phnom Penh, Cambodia to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation following a military framework agreement signed in October 2026.

General Vong Pisen proposed establishing a dedicated Turkish Military Attaché office in Phnom Penh — currently based in Hanoi, Vietnam — to enhance communication between the two countries. Both sides agreed to prioritize human resource development, counter-terrorism, information sharing, disaster relief, joint military exercises, and defense industry collaboration.

The General also briefed the Turkish official on the tense border situation between Cambodia and Thailand, emphasizing Cambodia’s commitment to peaceful resolution under international law while opposing any use of force.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Sindh government have always respected press freedom and played an active role in protecting journalists’ rights. He noted that while the PPP itself faced a long period of media trials, the Sindh government never suspended advertisements to any media outlet nor imposed any restrictions on the freedom of the press.

He expressed these views while addressing a journalists’ protest outside the Karachi Press Club. Also present were PFUJ President Afzal Butt, senior journalist and former PFUJ Secretary-General Mazhar Abbas, APNEC Chairman Shakil Yamin Kanga, Dara Zafar, Rana Yousuf, Faisal Edhi, Nasir Mansoor, Zehra Khan, KUJ President Tahir Hassan, General Secretary Liaquat Kashmiri, Liaquat Sahi, and others.

Memon stated that if any allegation against him is proven, he is ready to face punishment; however, lodging a complaint against false and unfounded news is his right. He explained that a journalist had broadcast a news item harmful to the Sindh government, leading to a complaint after which the relevant organization terminated the journalist’s employment. He added that he personally called the organization to request the journalist’s reinstatement, emphasizing that the purpose of the complaint was not to leave anyone unemployed, but to point out incorrect and baseless reporting.

Kuban Abdymen, Central Asian Light, Kyrgyzstan

Industrial producer prices in Kyrgyzstan rose 24% year on year in September 2026, the highest rate among Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states, exceeding the union average of 8.4% by 15.6 percentage points.

Among other EAEU members, producer prices rose 8.6% in Armenia and Russia, 6.4% in Kazakhstan, and 5% in Belarus. The sharpest increases in Kyrgyzstan were recorded in water supply, sewerage and waste management, where prices climbed 43.1%. Manufacturing prices rose 27.9%, electricity and gas supply 13.3%, and mining 3.8%. In January–August 2026, producer prices had already risen 26.7%, also the fastest increase in the EAEU.

Sustained growth in producer prices could translate into higher consumer costs for food, construction materials and utility services, adding pressure on household budgets in the coming months.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20261112 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN