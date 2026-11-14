AJA Newsbites – November 14, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Former National Museum of Korea director Yoo Hong-joon faces renewed conflict-of-interest allegations after revelations that a stone wall surrounding his wife’s property was included in a national heritage designation during his tenure as Cultural Heritage Administration chief. Chosun Ilbo reported on November 13 that Yoo personally requested the designation in 2006. Approximately 509 million won in public funds has since been spent restoring the village’s historic walls. Yoo resigned last month following controversy over exhibiting his privately owned calligraphy at the museum. He defended the heritage designation as professionally reviewed and denied receiving personal benefits. The case raises questions about the boundaries between public authority and private interests.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysian former prime minister Najib Razak did not only perform Friday prayers when brought out of his Jalan Langgak Duta residence on November 14, the first Friday since his house arrest began on November 11.

The Prisons Department said Najib was first taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital, Malaysia, for an orthopaedic follow-up, before performing Friday prayers at Kajang Prison. He also attended Quran classes and a counselling session with a prison psychology officer, returning to his residence at around 6:25pm. The department said all movements were carried out under established procedures and house arrest conditions, noting that religious activities, healthcare, rehabilitation and intervention programmes are standard aspects of sentence management.

On November 10, the High Court had ordered Najib to serve the remainder of his reduced six-year sentence in the SRC International case under house arrest at his Jalan Langgak Duta residence. Under the order, Najib will remain under house arrest until August 23, 2028, before returning to Kajang Prison on August 24, 2028, to serve a separate sentence in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Tea Seiha met with Colonel Ozgur Bulent Us, Turkey’s Military Attaché to Cambodia, at the Ministry of National Defence in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 12 to discuss strengthening bilateral defense ties and revitalizing cooperative activities first launched in 2006.

General Tea Seiha expressed gratitude for Turkey’s past support and noted that 2028 will mark a milestone anniversary of the two countries’ defense partnership. Colonel Ozgur conveyed greetings from Turkish defense leadership and congratulated the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces on their 73rd anniversary. He pledged to expand existing cooperation and explore new collaborative areas to deepen the enduring friendship between the two militaries.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, addressing the Pakistan Minerals Forum, said investor protection and security are government priorities, alongside ensuring the cooperation of local communities for the success of mineral projects. He added that protecting the workforce, assets, and supply routes is a core government responsibility.

Sharif said Pakistan’s economy is advancing with renewed confidence and stressed that minerals must be processed domestically before export. He called for reliable infrastructure — electricity, water, and communications — as essential conditions for investment.

The prime minister said the Reko Diq project, stalled for two decades, is moving toward its operational phase, and that mineral resources will soon be utilized for domestic industry. He also credited the Field Marshal and his team for making the minerals agenda central to the country’s economic vision.

Kuban Abdymen, Central Asian Light, Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan’s national gas company QazaqGaz and Austria’s state holding ÖBAG have discussed cooperation in gas exploration, production, processing and underground storage.

The talks involved QazaqGaz Deputy Chairman Assylzhan Dauletov and an Austrian delegation led by Severin Gruber, Secretary General of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs, Energy and Tourism, Austria.

The parties examined the possibility of applying the experience of OMV, an energy company within ÖBAG, in managing underground gas storage facilities. They also discussed advanced technologies to improve operational efficiency and the management of Kazakhstan’s three existing underground storage facilities. QazaqGaz noted that OMV’s expertise in exploration, production and gas transportation could support its strategic objectives.

Both sides agreed to continue consultations at expert level. The cooperation comes as Kazakhstan seeks to increase gas production and strengthen storage capacity amid rising domestic demand and continuing export commitments to China and Russia.

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