AJA Newsbites – November 8, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor Group will hold their first group-level executive gathering on November 9 at Samsung’s training center in Yongin, South Korea.

About 170 participants, including senior executives and their spouses, are expected to attend. Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Eui-sun reportedly will be absent due to scheduling conflicts.

The event, featuring a performance and dinner, aims to strengthen their partnership. Cooperation between the two industrial giants now extends beyond automotive semiconductors and displays to batteries, chip manufacturing and software. Their expanding collaboration highlights growing ties in future mobility and advanced technologies.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The National Security Council (MKN) said Malaysia’s cybersecurity situation remains under control, with the National Cyber Threat Level maintained at moderate.

MKN, through the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA), said the National Cyber Coordination and Command Centre was continuously monitoring the situation following recent developments. It said in a statement that NACSA had noted cybersecurity incidents and system disruptions affecting several financial institutions and was working closely with relevant parties to monitor the situation.

“Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), as the lead for the Banking and Financial sector, is implementing comprehensive and integrated preparedness measures, including continuous monitoring of the cybersecurity status of the National Critical Information Infrastructure (NCII) entities under its purview.

“NACSA is also working with the Lead Sectors and NCII entities to ensure that any threats are detected and addressed promptly, while the country’s essential services continue to operate smoothly,” it said, as reported by Bernama.

Meanwhile, MKN advised the public not to believe or spread unverified claims regarding cyberattacks, including posts circulating on social media. “The public is advised to always refer to official government channels, BNM and their respective financial institutions for verified information. MKN, the Prime Minister’s Department and NACSA will provide updates from time to time through the official communication channels of MKN and the Prime Minister’s Department,” it said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s agricultural sector continues to drive export growth, diversifying products and expanding into international markets. According to Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul, this growth ensures domestic food supplies while contributing to regional and global food security.

During the first nine months of 2026, key agro-industrial exports rose significantly: cassava reached $531 million (up 3.43%), rubber totaled $455 million (up 1.80%), bananas amounted to $180 million (up 35.71%), and mangoes hit $108 million (up 0.12%). Additionally, rice exports surged by 25.48% to $497 million, while cashew nuts saw substantial growth.

Minister Cham Nimul noted that the remarkable rise in rice exports reflects the Royal Government’s ongoing efforts to boost sustainable production, secure supply chains, and diversify into new markets.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

The alleged illegal surveillance operation has become Indonesia’s dominant political and social media issue, with the terms “treason” and the names of several former national leaders trending across digital platforms.

Former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono has publicly expressed concern over what he described as increasingly uncontrolled political behavior. Public debate is increasingly focused on whether the alleged surveillance was conducted solely under the initiative of the officers involved or whether other individuals or groups ultimately received the intercepted information.

The greatest concern is that this potentially serious scandal could end through a closed-door political compromise rather than a transparent legal process. Indonesia needs an investigation that follows the evidence wherever it leads, identifies every responsible party, and guarantees accountability under the law. Political reconciliation must never become a substitute for justice.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistan’s largest city Karachi is ranked among the worst cities in the world. In the 2026 Global Liveability Index, Karachi ranks 170th out of 173 cities, with only Dhaka, Tripoli, and Damascus below it.

The report states that Karachi receives only 55 percent of its required water, power outages last up to 19 hours a day in some areas, and the city generates approximately 15,000 tons of trash daily, nearly a quarter of which fails to reach waste disposal sites. Despite being Pakistan’s financial engine, Karachi’s infrastructure is incapable of meeting the demands of a rapidly growing population. The city also suffers from extreme traffic chaos and inadequate public transport. In recent days, citizens have taken to the streets and blocked major roads to protest against prolonged load shedding.

The report highlights that despite major development projects, issues concerning transport, water, electricity, and sanitation persist.

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