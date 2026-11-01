Pakistan: South Korean Cellist Seulki Lee Emphasizes Fundamental Link Between Language and Identity

Korean artists

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

KARACHI: Global artists gathered at the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi on Saturday, October 31, to address the vital role of creative expression in preserving cultural heritage during times of crisis.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled “Art in the Time of Conflict” on the third day of the ongoing World Culture Festival 2026, South Korean cellist Seulki Lee emphasized the fundamental link between language, identity, and artistic endurance.

“Korea was ruled by Japan (1910–1945). One of the things that they tried to take from us was language. Many fought for our language because once you lose your language, you lose your identity, and you lose yourself. That is why art is important. What you are doing here in Karachi is absolutely important as well,” Seulki Lee, said.

The panel featured perspective from an array of international creative voices, including Aleksandar Lipovan (Serbia), Tina Zubovic (Croatia), Faeza Mohammad (UAE), Gillian Rhodes (USA/Dubai), and Niharika (Bangladesh). They said, “It’s not up to the artists to fight wars, but they are powerful tool for intercultural dialogue and soft power to raise awareness.”

Seulki Lee and Antonin Le Faure

Lee, who performs alongside violist Antonin Le Faure in the Abu Dhabi–founded ensemble Alif Duo, brings European chamber traditions together with Middle Eastern cultural influences. Named after the first letter of the Arabic alphabet to signify origin and unity, the duo operates under the umbrella of the United Arab Emirates National Orchestra, using contrasting string registers to forge a shared musical dialog.

Seulki Lee and Antonin Le Faure enthralled the Karachi audience by their performance on October 30.

Upcoming Spotlight: ‘Rewired’ by nuMori

Adding to the festival’s lineup, organizers announced a featured musical performance titled Rewired by the South Korean electro-gugak group nuMori. The hour-long showcase is scheduled to take place on November 16, 2026, at 8:00 PM in Auditorium at the Arts Council, Karachi. The group’s performance promises to bring dynamic energy to the festival stage as ancient Korean ritual traditions collide with contemporary beats.

‘NuMori’ blends ancient Korean shamanic rituals and traditional Samulnori percussion with Pansori vocal styles, fusing them with modern psychedelic rock, blues, electronic beats, and contemporary Korean pop energy.

Seulki Lee

The World Culture Festival Karachi 2026 continues its multi-week showcase of global artistic discipline and international exchange across the Arts Council complex.

The festival has brought together around 1,000 international artists from more than 150 countries, alongside 500 Pakistani artists, transforming the metropolis into a vibrant meeting point of world cultures.

The World Culture Festival 2026 features an extensive program of music, theatre, dance, visual arts, films, workshops, live mural painting, fine arts sessions and interactive cultural discussions.

The 25-day festival offers an extraordinary platform for artists, performers, writers and creative communities from across the globe to share their cultural traditions, social norms, culinary practices, literary expressions and contemporary artistic trends.