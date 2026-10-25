AJA Newsbites – October 25, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, recently the subject of unverified death rumors, made a surprise one-day visit to Dandong, China, on October 24. According to Xinhua, he met Wang Huning, China’s fourth-ranking leader, to discuss economic cooperation and toured an automobile factory. Ahead of the 76th anniversary of China’s entry into the Korean War, Kim paid tribute to Chinese soldiers at a memorial. Wang called for expanded trade and exchanges through the New Yalu River Bridge. Kim reportedly did not meet President Xi Jinping. Analysts viewed the visit as a demonstration of Kim’s continued leadership and a possible signal to Washington about renewed US–North Korea dialogue ahead of November’s APEC summit.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia stands ready to deliver humanitarian assistance to Yemen, while urging all parties in the protracted conflict to return to the negotiation table and seek a diplomatic solution.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said Malaysia empathizes with the suffering of the Yemeni people who have had to endure the effects of the protracted civil war, including famine and hardship in obtaining basic necessities.

He said the matter was brought up by his counterpart, Yemen’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Dr. Afrah Abdulaziz Al-Zouba, who shared the latest developments in the country via a phone call on October 22. “Malaysia stands ready to participate in any relief mission or deliver assistance to countries that require it, to the best of our ability,” he told reporters after handing over Deepavali festive contributions at the Rantau community hall on October 24, as quoted by Bernama.

Mohamad said the conflict must be brought to an end as it brings no benefit to the estimated 22 million affected inhabitants and instead inflicts prolonged suffering. He urged foreign stakeholders to play a constructive role by returning to the negotiation table to bring peace and prosperity to the people of Yemen, adding that diplomatic efforts need to be prioritized to prevent the conflict from dragging on and undermining regional stability.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia has lodged a strong protest against what it described as Thai military violations of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Cambodia said Thai forces last week used heavy machinery to clear land and construct a road in the Ta Tum area of Anlong Veng District, Oddar Meanchey Province, between border markers 9, 10, and 11.

The Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned these actions as a breach of legally demarcated borders established by historical treaties, including the 1904 Franco-Siamese Convention and the 1907 Treaty.

Furthermore, Phnom Penh stated that these activities violate Article 5 of the 2000 Cambodia-Thailand Memorandum of Understanding on land boundary survey and demarcation, as well as tension-reduction measures outlined in the December 2025 Joint Statement of the General Border Committee.

Thailand has not publicly responded to Cambodia’s latest protest. The two countries have traded accusations over border activities throughout 2026, with the dispute escalating into military clashes in June.

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