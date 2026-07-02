AJA Newsbites – July 2, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

A controversy has erupted in South Korea after students from Paichai High School received a six-month suspension from high school baseball-related activities for leading chants including “Let’s go to Starbucks” and “Tank Day” during a game against Gwangju Jeil High School.

The Korea Baseball Softball Association ruled that the chants violated the spirit of sportsmanship and the standards expected of student-athletes. Critics interpreted the slogans as references to the 1980 Gwangju Uprising — in which military tanks were deployed against pro-democracy protesters — while others argued the chants were being over-politicised and that the disciplinary action was disproportionate. More than 100 civic groups in Gwangju also called on the public to refrain from excessive criticism of the students. The incident has developed into a broader debate over freedom of expression, school discipline, historical memory, and regional sensitivities in South Korea.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, currently visiting Beijing, China, has called on Cambodians at home and abroad to remain united as one great Khmer family under the spirit of patriotism, loyalty, and trust, and to fully support the Royal Government in protecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to National Assembly President Khuon Sudary, who relayed the King’s message at a parliamentary meeting on Wednesday, July 1, the King called for border issues to be resolved peacefully in accordance with the principles of international law, and for the continued reform and modernisation of state institutions with the people at the core, to build a more prosperous and progressive homeland.

Khuon Sudary said the King expressed appreciation to lawmakers who have actively contributed to national solidarity and unity by supporting frontline defence forces and displaced residents in border provinces. The King’s message also noted that lawmakers have firmly committed to responding to aggression from neighbouring countries through peaceful means and in accordance with international law at both the national and international levels.

The message further highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to ensure peace and internal stability, political stability, social security and order, and macroeconomic balance, while improving livelihoods through attracting investment, diversifying the economy, creating jobs, increasing production capacity, strengthening supply chains, and promoting locally made products.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Bangladesh is expected to receive normal rainfall in July, but authorities have warned of the possibility of short-term flooding in three regions, according to the long-term weather bulletin for the month.

Meteorological officials said water levels in the country’s major rivers may rise overall this month, with heavy rainfall potentially causing floods in the northern, northeastern, and southeastern regions. According to the Meteorological Department, Bangladesh’s highest temperature in June was recorded at 38.6 degrees Celsius in the Jessore region, while the national average temperature for the month was 0.5 degrees Celsius above normal.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Victor Gao, Vice President of the Center for China and Globalization, has said that China and Pakistan can work together to ensure the implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty, and that including China in the treaty could make it stronger and more stable.

Speaking at an international seminar on the Indus Waters Treaty, Gao said it was an honour to participate in discussions on the issue, and stressed that threatening to cut off water supplies constitutes a crime against humanity. He noted that India began threatening to block rivers flowing toward Pakistan a year ago.

“If China and Pakistan work with mutual respect and cooperation, they can achieve a great deal. Every possible effort should be made to stop India,” he said, adding that he personally and fully supports the stance presented by Pakistani speakers, and that both countries must cooperate fully on the matter.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan says it has sufficient fuel reserves despite growing uncertainty in global energy markets and external supply risks. According to the Ministry of Energy, deliveries of fuel and lubricants continue under existing contracts, while authorities monitor inventories, imports, and retail prices on a daily basis to ensure market stability.

As the country relies heavily on imported petroleum products, domestic fuel supplies remain vulnerable to fluctuations in global oil prices, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and disruptions to international logistics. To reduce these risks, Bishkek is expanding its supplier network through talks with Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.

THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260702 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN