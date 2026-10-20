Durga Puja Celebrated in Bangladesh with Prayers for Universal Humanity

By Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty

DHAKA: The largest religious festival for the Hindu community, Sharadiya Durga Puja, began in Bangladesh on October 16 with the observance of Shashthi Puja.

Devotees are filled with joy, welcoming the arrival of Goddess Durga. Temples resonate with the sounds of various musical instruments, while the air is fragrant with flowers and incense. The temple premises echo with the sound of conch shells.

In the temples, the idols of Goddess Durga—along with Saraswati, Lakshmi, Kartikeya, and Ganesha—are illuminated by vibrant, decorative lighting. Devotees of all ages, from children to the elderly, are gathering before the idols, offering prayers with folded hands. Such scenes are being witnessed in temples across the country, including in the capital Dhaka.

Last Saturday and Sunday (October 17 and 18) marked Maha Saptami. The following day, October 19, saw the observance of Maha Ashtami Puja. On these days, devotees observe a fast and offer *anjali* (ritual offerings). They pray for the well-being of the nation, its people, and humanity as a whole.

Kumari Puja: a young virgin girl was worshipped as Durga Devi.

On October 20 (Tuesday) morning, the Maha Navami puja was performed. October 21 (Wednesday) marks Vijaya Dashami—the day of immersion. On this day, at 3:00 PM, Vijaya (victory) processions will be held across the country.

During these days, the Hindu community across the nation engages in various festivities, including worship, rituals, and musical performances. Durga Puja is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor throughout the country, notably at the Dhakeshwari National Temple and the Ramakrishna Mission in the capital.

Meanwhile, on Maha Ashtami of the Durga Puja festival (October 19), ‘Kumari Puja’—the worship of a young virgin girl—was held in a festive atmosphere at various worship pavilions across the country. Devotees believe that Kumari Puja embodies the principles of honoring humanity and upholding the dignity and respect to women. Guided by this belief, the Hindu community worships the young girl as Goddess Durga.

According to the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad (Bangladesh Puja Celebration Council), there are 33,851 *puja mandaps* across the country this year. The government has provided a grant of 50 million (5 crore) taka to support these Durga Puja. Special security measures have been implemented nationwide for the duration of the autumn festival.

Durga Puja is not merely a major religious festival; it is also celebrated as an integral part of the cultural heritage of Bangladesh. The festival brings together the Hindu community and people of other faiths, highlighting the nation’s tradition of communal harmony and peaceful coexistence.