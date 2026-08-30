Mother-Son Reunion in Nepal:  Huge Response on Social Media

Mother reunited with son who climbed trees to survive Nepal floods.

By Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty with Bishnu Gautam from Kathmandu, Nepal

DHAKA: A video of a mother and son being reunited after the devastating floods in Nepal that went viral on social media is being watched with great interest by Facebook users.

A boy named Jayal Ghale, who had fled to the forest to escape the devastating floods and survived by climbing trees, was reunited with his mother on Friday. His mother feared that both he and his brother might have died at school.

The day before, 8-year-old Ghale was rescued from the devastated northern district of Rasua with a broken leg. Meanwhile, his mother, 28-year-old Mati Maya Tamang, was running from one shelter to another in search of her two missing children. After much searching, Tamang spoke to a journalist on Thursday over the phone to learn that Ghale was alive and had been taken to a hospital in Kathmandu.

On Friday, Tamang reached the hospital and was reunited with her son. Tamang said that she had also found her younger son alive. This incident also spread relief on social media.

The green house where members of a family stayed during severe flash floods

on August 26 in Nepal

A miraculous escape from the devastation caused by the destructive flash floods in Nepal has garnered a huge response on social media. The sight of a green two-storey house standing intact while the surrounding houses and structures were swept away by the strong current has caught the attention of netizens. It was later learned that all the members of the family trapped inside the house were rescued alive and safe.

A video circulating on social media shows a torrent of mud and water flowing at a rapid pace. Houses and structures in the vicinity are collapsing or being swept away by the current. Huge rocks can also be seen floating with the water. Despite the terrible situation, the green two-story house stands strong.

However, after it was noticed that a family was trapped inside the house, concern spread on social media. After watching the video, many expressed concern about the safety of the family members and prayed for them. Meanwhile, another video circulating on social media claimed that every member of the family trapped inside the green house is alive and has been rescued safely. This news brought relief to worried Facebook users.

The two videos have already been viewed by millions of people. Many Facebook users commented that it is difficult to imagine such a terrifying situation. They prayed for the people staying in the house. One praised the construction of the house for surviving the terrible flood.

Another FB user commented that they are surviving in such a difficult situation because of God’s blessings. Meanwhile, relief spread on social media after the family inside the green house standing in the rubble was rescued safely. Many expressed gratitude to the creator. Many others said that the house should be converted into a temple.