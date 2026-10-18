AJA Newsbites – October 18, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

More than 1,000 windows on South Korea’s KTX and SRT high-speed trains were damaged between 2021 and September 2026, according to data released on October 17 by lawmaker Hwang Hee.

Korail recorded 1,021 cases, including 244 last year and 73 in the first nine months of 2026. Winter accounted for 51 percent of incidents, with December alone recording 227 cases. Flying track ballast caused 99.8 percent of the damage. Snow and ice falling from trains at high speed can strike track gravel, sending stones into windows. Operators replaced only 67 windows immediately, while 954 were temporarily secured and replaced after completing service.

Repairs and replacements cost 4.65 billion won, and resulting train delays totaled a cumulative 139 hours. Hwang called for a review of preventive measures and stronger seasonal track maintenance and inspections.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Three men suspected to be members of the National Revolutionary Front (BRN) and a policeman were killed, while two rangers were injured in an exchange of fire in Si Sakhon District, Narathiwat, Thailand, on October 17.

The Information Centre of the Internal Security Operations Headquarters Region 4 (ISOC-4) confirmed that the incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. local time in Kampung Tengor, Mukim Sibonpot, while security forces were on patrol.

According to ISOC-4, security personnel conducting a foot patrol detected a suspicious house believed to be occupied by members of the separatist group before approaching it to conduct an inspection. “As the security personnel approached the house, they were shot by a group of unknown men hiding inside, thus triggering an exchange of fire,” the statement said.

ISOC-4 said a 51-year-old policeman who was on duty at the Si Sakhon Police Station was found dead at the scene. “Three men suspected to be BRN members also died in the house, and their identities have been identified,” the statement said, as reported by Bernama.

Meanwhile, two rangers aged 34 and 35 who were injured by gunshot wounds in the waist and back were taken by helicopter to Narathiwat Hospital for further treatment.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia and Türkiye have agreed to deepen practical military cooperation following talks between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul.

The leaders discussed strengthening bilateral ties across political, security, and defense sectors, outlining key priorities and future directions as their diplomatic relations approach their 67th anniversary. Prime Minister Hun Manet highlighted on October 16 at a joint press conference in Istanbul that a newly signed military framework agreement provides a crucial foundation for armed forces collaboration, while President Erdoğan welcomed Cambodia’s interest in Turkish defense equipment.

Reflecting on decades of partnership since establishing ties in 1959, both nations reaffirmed their shared commitment to expanding economic and diplomatic bonds, with a mutual goal of boosting bilateral trade to $1 billion in the near future.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

At least 10 people were killed and six others injured after a fire ripped through a beachside resort in Inani, Cox’s Bazar, on October 17.

The fire broke out around 7:15 a.m. at the TupTup resort, which is largely made of wood, fire service officials said. According to local sources, six members of the same family are among the deceased. Three units of the Fire Service rushed to the spot and started firefighting operations at 8:00 a.m. The blaze was brought under control around 10:00 a.m., after which rescue operations began.

At least 17 tourists were reportedly staying at the resort at the time of the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

More than 1.871 million Pakistanis moved abroad for employment over the past three years, including highly educated individuals such as doctors, engineers, IT professionals, accountants, teachers, pharmacists, system analysts, nurses, financial analysts, and education experts.

The figures were presented by Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Muhammad Awn Saqlain in response to a query by Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro during Question Hour in the National Assembly. The session was chaired by Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa.

The House was informed that 45,830 highly educated Pakistanis went abroad in 2024, 28,726 in 2025, and 15,850 have left so far in 2026. Additionally, 23,674 managers went abroad for employment in 2024.

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