AJA Newsbites – September 8, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korean justice minister nominee Kim Seung-won faced scrutiny after acknowledging that he contacted the food and drug safety chief in 2021, seeking prompt review of a COVID-19 treatment trial sought by an acquaintance. The trial was approved two weeks later, and developer Genencell reportedly invested 600 million won in the acquaintance’s company two months afterward.

Sejong Medical, which acquired Genencell, later collapsed, with its share price falling 95 percent from its peak before delisting. More than 30,000 retail investors were left facing losses. On September 7, a shareholder group filed a petition with the courts demanding severe punishment for those involved.

Kim denied making an improper request, describing his intervention as conveying a public-interest petition and citing prosecutorial decisions in his defense. Regardless of criminal liability, public demands are mounting for a thorough examination of whether he meets the ethical and conflict-of-interest standards required of a justice minister entrusted with enforcing the law.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia and South Korea have strengthened their partnership against transnational crime by signing a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Phnom Penh.

The agreement was signed on September 7 by General Meas Virith, Secretary General of Cambodia’s National Narcotics Control Authority (NNCAC), and Cho Yoon Min, Director General of the Investigation Department of the Korean Coast Guard.

The MOU aims to deepen bilateral cooperation, streamline operational coordination, and enhance joint effectiveness in tackling drug trafficking and related cross-border offenses. The NNCAC highlighted the agreement as a landmark testament to both nations’ commitment to combating drug crimes.

By formalizing intelligence sharing, mutual assistance, and joint strategies, Cambodia and South Korea aim to strengthen collaborative actions and achieve long-term security goals against regional drug crimes and transnational threats.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has called on Japan to ensure the safe, voluntary and dignified repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland.

The call came during a meeting with Yohei Sasakawa, the Japanese government’s special envoy for national reconciliation in Myanmar, who visited the prime minister in Dhaka on September 7. The two sides discussed various issues in Bangladesh-Japan relations, including a sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis, multilateral initiatives and strengthening international cooperation.

Sasakawa said that for almost 50 years, he has been working to establish peace and eliminate inequality in different regions of the world. He also highlighted the various grants and humanitarian assistance provided by the Japanese government to help the Rohingyas.

The special envoy said he had discussed the Rohingya crisis with the Myanmar president and believes the Myanmar government is sincere in resolving the issue.

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