Why I Chose “The Good Wife” Over the World Cup

When drama beats football: “The Good Wife” main character Alicia showing a red card to players

(AI-Generated)

By Habib Toumi

MANAMA: When I told friends that I had decided to spend my free time watching all 156 episodes of the 2009-2016 U.S. television series “The Good Wife” instead of following the World Cup’s 104 matches, their reactions ranged from disbelief to pity.

“Football’s biggest tournament is a global spectacle that unites billions of fans, while a legal fiction drama is a quieter and less exciting choice,” they said. “You’re missing history!”

Maybe I was! But history takes many forms.

One unfolds before millions in a stadium and in homes and cafés. The other unfolds quietly within the human heart, with its combination of legal procedural storytelling, political drama, workplace dynamics, and an unusually nuanced character study

I have always appreciated the quadrennial magical attraction of World Cup finals. I have lived it myself. I have followed such finals since 1974. They are arguably the greatest sporting spectacle humanity has created.

For more than a month, nations celebrate excellence, hope and belonging. They compress triumph, despair, patriotism and redemption into 90-minute dramas that captivate billions across the globe.

Even those with only a passing interest in football find themselves drawn into its irresistible emotional current.

Yet, this year, I found myself yearning for something that football spectacle, however magnificent, could not quite provide. I was not looking for greater excitement, even if winning matters. I wanted greater understanding because character development matters much more.

Every World Cup match begins with a single question: Who will win? Every episode of “The Good Wife” begins with a different question: Who will these characters become?

Football, as a high-level sport, celebrates performance under pressure. It reveals courage, discipline, resilience and teamwork. It reminds people that preparation meets opportunity in moments that can change lives forever.

Drama, at its best, asks something deeper: Why do intelligent people betray their principles? Why do decent people compromise? Can ambition coexist with integrity? Can love survive success? Can justice exist without mercy?

Football appeals primarily to our instinct for competition. Drama appeals to our capacity for reflection.

Neither is superior. But they nourish different parts of the human spirit.

That is why I found myself returning, episode after episode, to the narrative sophistication, character complexity, thematic depth, courtrooms, boardrooms and private conversations of “The Good Wife”, a legal drama on the surface, but an extended inquiry into character in reality.

The legal cases are entertaining, but they are never merely about the law. They are mirrors reflecting ambition, fear, loyalty, deception, pride, vulnerability and the countless moral negotiations that define ordinary lives.

The series highlights a truth that philosophy has explored for centuries: character is not revealed by extraordinary moments alone. It is shaped by ordinary decisions repeated over time.

The World Cup gives us unforgettable moments. Life gives us accumulated choices.

The brilliance of “The Good Wife” lies in recognizing that the latter ultimately matters more.

The series, while technically a legal drama, often uses courtroom cases to explore political ambition, media influence, betrayal, corruption, technology, privacy, gender gaps, relations, power…

Every personal relationship becomes an exploration of competing loyalties. Law, politics, marriage, friendship, ambition, reputation and power intertwine turning the courtroom into merely a stage upon which the larger drama of being human is performed.

The cases are fascinating. The people are unforgettable. Debates about social media, digital surveillance, online companies, and internet privacy are featured long before these issues became central in public discourse.

What distinguishes the series is its refusal to simplify human beings, balancing a rich, serialized plot and zesty procedural elements in a world exclusively populated by the brilliant and secretive.

There are no permanent saints. There are no permanent villains. There are only people navigating conflicting obligations with imperfect wisdom.

Alicia Florrick, the main character, evolves gradually. She begins as a sympathetic figure rebuilding her life, after she was left alone to deal with the aftermath of her husband’s scandals, but becomes increasingly ambitious, pragmatic, and morally ambiguous.

Success complicates her. Failure humbles her. Love strengthens and confuses her. Power liberates and isolates her. The series resists making her either a hero or a villain, which gives the character unusual depth. She is capable, vulnerable, ambitious, generous, calculating, courageous and occasionally disappointing, often within the same episode.

That is precisely why she feels real. Human beings are not contradictions waiting to be resolved. They are contradictions waiting to be understood.

Alicia does not simply evolve because the plot requires it. She changes because experiences change people.

To succeed, the lawyers must constantly modulate their personalities, cooling down and heating up depending on context. Often, they adopt personas in court, acting indignant, naïve, surprised, or smoothly reasonable. These lawyers are convincing because they recruit their own emotions into their performances

Watching their journey has reminded me that maturity rarely arrives dramatically. It arrives quietly, through compromises we justify, principles we defend, disappointments we survive and responsibilities we reluctantly accept. That feels profoundly human.

The World Cup thrives on certainty. At the end of every match, there is a winner and a loser. Even a draw before the knock-out stage is recorded with mathematical precision.

Yet, life is rarely so accommodating. Most of our important questions resist final answers. Did I make the right career decision? Should I have forgiven sooner? Was silence wisdom or cowardice? Could I have been kinder?

These questions remain open long after the final whistle.

Perhaps this explains why I found the series emotionally richer than the World Cup tournament.

Sport creates collective emotion: We celebrate together. We cry together. We belong together. Such experiences are beautiful because they unite people, strangers.

However, great storytelling creates something different. It creates empathy.

Over 156 episodes, fictional characters gradually cease to be fictional. Their victories become quietly satisfying because we understand what they have sacrificed. Their failures hurt because we recognize fragments of ourselves in them.

Empathy asks more of us than loyalty. Loyalty asks us to support our side. Empathy asks us to understand other human beings, even when we disagree with them. That is a far more demanding exercise.

There is another reason I made my choice.

Modern life encourages speed. We consume headlines instead of histories, opinions instead of conversations, and certainty instead of curiosity. Algorithms reward instant reactions. Social media rewards outrage. Every event demands an immediate verdict.

However, “The Good Wife” resists this culture. Its writers refuse easy heroes and obvious villains. The person you admire today disappoints you tomorrow. The character you dismiss reveals unexpected dignity. Moral certainty dissolves into uncomfortable ambiguity.

Far from being frustrating, this complexity is liberating. It reminds us that intelligence is not measured by how quickly we form opinions, but by how long we are willing to live with difficult questions.

That may be the series’ greatest achievement. It teaches intellectual humility. It reminds us that two intelligent people can disagree honestly, that principles often collide, that justice is rarely simple, and that wisdom begins where certainty ends.

Ironically, this is precisely what good education should cultivate. Not the accumulation of answers. Rather, the refinement of judgment.

The ancient Greek philosopher Socrates believed that “the unexamined life is not worth living”, that a life without critical reflection, self-awareness, and the pursuit of wisdom lacks true human purpose.

I am sure he would have appreciated “The Good Wife” as a drama that constantly asks its audience not merely to observe decisions, but also to examine them.

On July, 19, 2026, the World Cup will crown a champion. New heroes will emerge. New records will be broken. New memories will be made.

But stories that deepen our understanding of ourselves and others do not expire with a tournament, no matter how grandiose it is.

They continue quietly, influencing our conversations, our judgments and, perhaps, our character.

In fact, my choice was not really about “The Good Wife” or the World Cup. It was about a direct question: What kind of experiences enlarge us?

Sport can certainly enlarge us. It teaches courage, discipline, teamwork, resilience, and grace under pressure.

Great literature and great television enlarge us differently. They cultivate moral imagination, the ability to inhabit another person’s mind and to recognize that life is more complex than our first judgments.

It is not “entertainment versus entertainment.” It is spectacle versus introspection, outcome versus process, victory versus wisdom.

Every World Cup invites us to witness greatness. The finest drama stories invite us to pursue wisdom.

The World Cup leaves the world with a champion. “The Good Wife” leaves with the belief that questions shape a life more profoundly than answers. Trophies belong in cabinets. Wisdom belongs in character.

Narratives are not merely entertainment. They are laboratories for moral thought. People rehearse difficult decisions through stories before they encounter them in real life.

A series like “The Good Wife” is compelling not because it tells us what to think, but because it refuses to let us stop thinking.

In that sense, I did not spend time “watching television.” I spent time reflecting on ambition, betrayal, loyalty, justice, friendship, marriage, compromise, power, and identity.

Human beings are not contradictions waiting to be resolved. They are contradictions waiting to be understood.

Identity is not discovered once and for all. It is negotiated. Every difficult conversation, every compromise, every success and every failure quietly edits the story we tell ourselves about who we are.

In that sense, “The Good Wife” is less a legal drama than a study of moral development. The legal cases are almost incidental. The real trial is always the human soul.

One of the series’ greatest strengths is its respect for the audience’s intelligence. It rarely announces who deserves admiration.

Instead, it invites us to decide, and then gently undermines our confidence in that decision. Someone we disliked earns our respect. Someone we admired disappoints us.

We are reminded, again and again, that judging people is easier than understanding them.

Another reason for my choice is that as we grow older, our relationship with time changes. In youth we often seek intensity. Later we begin to seek meaning. Intensity fills moments. Meaning fills lives.

The World Cup gives the world unforgettable moments. “The Good Wife” gives enduring questions: What does integrity cost? Can loyalty survive ambition? When does compromise become surrender? Can justice exist without compassion? How much of our identity depends upon the roles we occupy?

The finest stories refuse to remain confined to themselves. Instead, they become part of the furniture of our own minds. Perhaps this explains why literature has endured for hundreds of years while yesterday’s headlines disappear almost immediately.

Stories are not escapes from reality. They are rehearsals for reality. We learn courage before courage is required. We practise forgiveness before forgiveness becomes necessary. We recognize temptation before temptation arrives.

Empathy is not merely an emotion. It is an intellectual achievement. It requires imagination disciplined by attention. And attention, I have come to believe, is the most valuable currency we possess.

We cannot attend equally to everything. Every choice excludes another. To choose is therefore not merely to express preference. It is to shape consciousness.

That is why I do not regret missing the World Cup matches. Not because football offers little. It offers a great deal. But because, at this particular season of my life, I find greater nourishment in following not the trajectory of a ball across a field, but the trajectory of human character across years of experience.

One journey ends with a trophy. The other continues within me still. Perhaps that is the deepest difference between competition and contemplation.

Competition asks us to remember who won. Contemplation asks us to remember what we learned.

The World Cup crowns champions. Outstanding programs cultivate understanding. One deserved applause. The other deserved attention.

Choosing those 156 episodes was never really a choice between television and football. It was a choice about character.

My decision was to give my attention to conversations rather than football commentaries, to dilemmas rather than match scores, and to character rather than game competition, was never really about football. It was about attention.

I have no doubt that the World Cup produces unforgettable goals. But I have encountered something equally memorable: ideas that linger after the TV was switched off. Attention is life’s most valuable currency because what we attend to eventually shapes who we become.

Long after I finished the final episode, I found myself thinking not about who had won, but about what integrity costs, whether ambition has limits, how power changes relationships, and why good people sometimes make disappointing choices.

Years from today I may struggle to recall the score of a quarter-final or the scorer of a spectacular goal.

But I suspect I shall still remember the questions that I have learned to ask.

For in the end, the richest lives are measured not by the number of victories we witness, but by the depth of understanding we acquire.

Trophies eventually gather dust. Wisdom, quietly acquired, becomes character.

And character, unlike a championship, is never played every four years. It is lived every day.