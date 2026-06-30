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World Cup Fairytale Captivates Nation, Teaches World About Peace, Hope

It has reminded us all what it feels like to celebrate together as one nation

Photo of Admin Admin30 June, 2026
1 minute read
Bosnians celebrate as their team makes history

By Dženita Salihović
Journalist / TV Presenter

SARAJEVO: We are experiencing complete euphoria here in Bosnia and Herzegovina. It’s difficult to put into words how much joy, pride and excitement this achievement has brought to our people.

For a country that has gone through so much, moments like these unite us in a truly special way. Everywhere you go, you can feel the happiness, hear people talking about football and see smiles on their faces. It has reminded us all what it feels like to celebrate together as one nation.

Many people underestimated us from the very beginning. Very few believed we could make it this far, yet our team showed incredible determination, courage and heart. Eliminating some of the tournament favourites has made this journey even more unforgettable and has proven that passion, unity and belief can overcome the biggest odds.

Dženita Salihović

We are incredibly proud of our players, our coaching staff and everyone who has been part of this historic achievement. Whatever happens next, they have already written a beautiful chapter in the history of Bosnian football.

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Photo of Admin Admin30 June, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

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