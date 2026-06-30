AJA Newsbites – June 30, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s national football coach Hong Myung-bo has resigned following the team’s group-stage exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Since Guus Hiddink stepped down after leading Korea to the semifinals in 2002, the national team has gone through 18 coaching changes, including interim appointments, with an average tenure of just 16 months.

Football analysts argue that the problem lies less with individual coaches than with the country’s coach-selection system. Frequent dismissals based on short-term results, combined with a decision-making process dominated by insiders, have prevented the team from building a consistent identity. Many point to Paulo Bento’s four-year tenure, which culminated in a Round of 16 finish at the 2022 World Cup, as evidence that stability and transparent selection criteria produce better results.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Malaysian Parliament (Dewan Rakyat) put forward several proposals to strengthen efforts against sexual crimes targeting children, including expanding cross-border cooperation, establishing task forces and special prosecution units, and streamlining protection and rehabilitation assistance for victims.

During a debate session on Monday, June 29, attended by 26 MPs on the Sexual Offences Against Children (Amendment) Bill 2026, both government and opposition members supported the amendment while proposing several improvements.

Jerlun MP Abd Ghani Ahmad (PN–Jerlun) said Malaysia needs to utilise Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) mechanisms and extradition to ensure that child sexual predators operating from abroad do not escape legal action. “Enforcement also needs to be strengthened through better coordination involving the police, Immigration Department, Attorney-General’s Chambers, the Welfare Department, hospitals, and educational institutions so that investigations, preservation of digital evidence, and prosecutions can be carried out more efficiently,” he said.

Doris Sophia Brodi (GPS–Sri Aman) proposed establishing a special task force for digital sexual crimes against children, combining various relevant departments and agencies to expedite investigations and coordinate action on cross-border cases. She urged the government to intensify digital safety education in schools and empower parents to recognise early signs of online grooming and sexual exploitation. “Our efforts cannot stop at just capturing and punishing the perpetrators. Victims must also be continuously rehabilitated through psychological support, financial assistance, identity protection and long-term recovery,” she said.

Young Syefura Othman (PH–Bentong) proposed establishing a database similar to a National Child Sexual Offender Registry, accessible in a controlled manner by enforcement agencies and child-related institutions such as schools, daycare centres, care centres, and welfare homes. “Those who have been convicted of sexual offences against children should not have the opportunity to return to work in environments that provide access to children. The government needs to mandate background checks for sexual crimes against people who work or volunteer at welfare homes, nurseries, kindergartens, schools, tahfiz centres, religious institutions, sports clubs, and any organisations involving children,” she said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) received 234 complaints in the first six months of 2026. With ACU’s intervention, four complaints were resolved and 11 cases were prepared for submission to court. Separately, the ACU reviewed, analysed, and made decisions on 52 complaints received this month alone.

According to ACU Chairman Om Yentieng, a total of 20,521 people declared assets and debts in the first half of 2026. In June alone, 164 officials made such declarations, including 49 newly appointed officials and 115 others who declared assets and debts due to resignation, retirement, or the end of their mandate.

Om Yentieng said that during the first semester, the ACU promoted anti-corruption law through 14 direct presentations to leaders, national and sub-national civil servants, students, and interns at the Lawyers’ Training Center and public training institutions, distributing educational materials to 4,264 participants, producing 19 audio-visual clips and 78 educational posters, and preparing plans for campaigns marking National-International Anti-Corruption Day on December 9, 2026.

Of the 234 complaints received, 49 (20.94%) were anonymous, 8 were unrelated to corruption, 54 were assigned for clarification, 97 were found unrelated to corruption after analysis and clarification requests, and 60 remain under investigation with additional information being gathered.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Indonesia’s Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa has announced plans to place between IDR 75 trillion and IDR 100 trillion from the State Budget Surplus (SAL) and the State General Cash Account (RKUN) into the country’s state-owned banking group (Himbara). Total liquidity support could eventually reach IDR 400 trillion, to be distributed among Bank Mandiri, BRI, BNI, BTN, and BSI.

The move reflects the government’s continued efforts to strengthen banking liquidity and support credit expansion amid evolving economic conditions. As similar SAL injections have been implemented since September 2025, analysts view the policy as a sign of persistent structural liquidity challenges. Businesses with significant financing needs are advised to reassess the timing and sources of borrowing while monitoring future government funding policies.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan will establish a Regional Centre for Knowledge and Competencies in Nuclear Energy in Tashkent, under a government resolution adopted on June 27. The centre will operate as a specialised unit of the local branch of Russia’s National Research Nuclear University MEPhI and serve as a training and research hub for specialists from across Central Asia.

Its activities will include developing educational programmes, providing practical training on the design, construction, and safe operation of nuclear facilities in line with international standards, and training reactor and turbine personnel using advanced nuclear power plant simulators. The centre will also provide expert support to regional countries in developing nuclear infrastructure and strengthening nuclear safety culture based on International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recommendations.

Authorities are expected to approve the centre’s structure within a month and recruit qualified personnel within three months. The initiative follows the launch of construction on Uzbekistan’s first nuclear power plant unit earlier this month, highlighting the country’s growing ambitions in nuclear energy and regional capacity building.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260630 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN