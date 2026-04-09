AJA Newsbites – April 9, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back has announced plans to reduce frontline Guard Post (GOP) troops to roughly one-quarter of their current levels over the long term. Speaking at a press briefing on April 7, Ahn said the military aims to deploy AI-based surveillance systems, cutting GOP personnel from about 22,000 to around 6,000, while reallocating the remaining forces to rear-area rapid response units.

The move is part of a broader military restructuring effort targeting 2040, driven by a decline in troop numbers. Ahn also proposed integrating the Army, Navy, and Air Force academies under a “2+2” system, in which cadets would receive joint education during their first two years.

Meanwhile, Seoul is in talks with Washington over nuclear-powered submarines, and Ahn signaled flexibility regarding the restoration of the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement, depending on evolving conditions.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Royal Government of Cambodia has recently signed a US$36 million Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on health cooperation, along with a Data Sharing Agreement, with the Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Cambodia.

According to a joint press release issued by the Cambodian and U.S. governments, the MOU establishes a comprehensive framework to strengthen bilateral partnerships in the health sector, contributing to improved public health and the well-being of the population.

Under the MOU, the United States will continue to collaborate with Cambodia in supporting priority programs under the Global Health Security Program, with joint efforts to combat diseases such as AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria. In addition, the Data Sharing Agreement sets out provisions to ensure that health data collected and shared under the framework are properly managed, with safeguards for data privacy and security.

The primary objective of the MOU is to further strengthen surveillance and response to infectious disease outbreaks, as well as laboratory networks and data systems. It also includes efforts to enhance national systems and institutional capacities in line with the Royal Government’s strategy.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The announcement of a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has brought some relief to Bangladesh—along with the rest of the world—particularly in terms of fuel supply.

Amid the conflict, the tanker Nordic Pollux, carrying 100,000 tons of crude oil and stranded in Iran’s Strait of Hormuz, is expected to depart for Bangladesh once it receives clearance. Commodore Mahmudul Malek, Managing Director of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC), made the remarks at a press conference held at the BSC headquarters in the port city of Chittagong on Wednesday (April 8).

He explained that the Nordic Pollux had set sail for Bangladesh on March 3 after loading 100,000 tons of crude oil at Ras Tanura Port in Saudi Arabia. However, the vessel became stranded due to restrictions on passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Following a ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran on Tuesday, Iran lifted the restrictions on shipping through the strait. The tanker is now expected to resume its journey once it receives clearance to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

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