Civilians From 30 Countries Killed, Injured in Attacks on UAE

By Habib Toumi

MANAMA: People from 30 countries have been killed or wounded in the hundreds of missile and drone attacks launched by Iran against the United Arab Emirates, official statistics indicate.

In its latest report, the UAE Ministry of Defense said that “since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defenses have engaged 433 ballistic missiles, 19 cruise missiles and 1,977 UAVs.”

“The attacks have resulted in the martyrdom of two members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted by the Armed Forces, as well as eight fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities.”

The ministry said that a total of 188 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe.

The list of the injured included people from 29 countries. The ministry said they were nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.

On Tuesday, the UAE air defenses engaged eight ballistic missiles, four cruise missiles and 36 UAVs launched from Iran.

This week, the head of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) that comprises Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said that up to last Wednesday night, Iran had launched a total of 4,391 missiles and drones toward vital infrastructure and civilian facilities across GCC countries, marking a significant and dangerous escalation.

A country-by-country breakdown shows that the UAE has faced the highest number of strikes, with 2,156 missiles and drones.

Saudi Arabia has been targeted 723 times, followed by Kuwait with 791 attacks, Bahrain with 429, Qatar with 270, and Oman with 22 drone strikes.

The GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al Badawi said at a press conference in Riyadh, the headquarters of the six-nations that approximately 83% of Iran’s missiles and drones have been directed at the GCC states, while only 17% have targeted Israel.