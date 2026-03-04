AJA Newsbites – March 4, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Kim Joong-do, the only son of the late fashion icon André Kim—often called a “legend of design”—has shared his deep longing for his father and the hardships he faced after his passing. In a YouTube interview with CGN on March 3, Kim said he had to take over the atelier suddenly after his father’s death, without enough time to learn the business. Financial difficulties around 2024 pushed him to the brink, even leading him to contemplate taking his own life while standing on a rooftop. He said he regained strength after hearing a voice saying “Come to me” three times, which led him back to church. Kim described his father as someone who cared for him in every detail, even driving him to school every day. André Kim, who lived a lifelong bachelor life, adopted Kim in 1982 and remained one of Korea’s most influential figures in fashion history.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Ministry of Commerce has urged citizens to use fuel carefully and economically, as oil prices have begun to rise due to the outbreak of war in the Middle East, which has disrupted oil supplies.

Penn Sovicheat, Secretary of State and Spokesperson for the Ministry, told journalists on Tuesday that the Ministry of Commerce, under the leadership of the Royal Government, is closely monitoring rising oil prices and the stock levels of importing companies to ensure a stable fuel supply in Cambodia.

He added that if oil prices continue to increase, the Royal Government will provide subsidies to help ease the burden on citizens by lowering domestic fuel prices. Relevant ministries and institutions will also continue working to secure oil supply sources and maintain reserves sufficient for one month, as previously ensured.

However, the Ministry of Commerce expressed hope that the war in the Middle East will end soon, allowing oil prices and supply chains to return to normal, he said.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapoor arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday night for a two-day visit. He was received at the airport by officials from the Foreign Ministry and the U.S. Embassy in Dhaka. He arrived in Dhaka via Delhi.

It is learned that although Paul Kapoor’s visit is political in nature, Washington will prioritize the implementation of the trade agreement that Bangladesh has signed with the United States. Sources concerned say that during the visit, discussions will focus on political understanding, issues related to the interests of the two countries, the Myanmar and Rohingya issues, as well as regional matters—particularly the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

According to the tour schedule, Paul Kapoor will meet with Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and several other ministers on Wednesday (March 4). He will also exchange views with a business delegation this evening. The U.S. Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement on Monday that Paul Kapoor’s visit aims to further strengthen the U.S.–Bangladesh strategic relationship.

Ghena Halik, Laha Magazine, Lebanon

Lebanon endured one of its harshest security escalations at dawn last Monday, as Israeli aircraft launched a series of violent and sudden raids targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut, the South, and the Bekaa Valley. This escalation comes nearly a year and a half after a ceasefire agreement, during which Israel committed numerous violations by shelling towns and killing civilians under the pretext of “fighting terrorism,” despite the fact that the majority of the victims were women and children.

The bombardment resulted in widespread destruction of residential neighborhoods. According to statistics from the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the death toll has risen to 50 martyrs and 350 wounded. This sudden onslaught triggered a massive displacement crisis; thousands of families fled under fire toward the capital and mountainous regions, with the number of displaced persons reaching 350,000 so far. As shelters and schools reached full capacity, many were forced to sleep on the streets or in their cars amid harsh weather conditions and a suffocating economic crisis.

I write this article to the relentless buzz of drones haunting the capital’s sky and the roar of shelling that shatters the silence of anxious anticipation, shaking the walls of my home from time to time, amid international fears of the region sliding into a full-scale confrontation.

THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260304