A Voice of Conscience Falls Silent … Farewell Kang Sola

Solahudin was more than a friend. He was a guide, a bridge,

and, when needed, a sharp critic

By Eddy Suprapto

JAKARTA: May 1998 is a moment etched forever in my memory. The resignation of President Suharto opened a new horizon for pro-democracy activists across Indonesia. President Habibie’s brief tenure was followed by the arrival of Gus Dur, a leader whose presence widened the space for freedom in ways few had imagined.

The late M. Yamin once joked, half laughing, half in awe. “Ed, we can do anything now. Under Gus Dur, everything is allowed.” It was a simple remark, yet it perfectly captured the spirit of that extraordinary transition.

It was during those turbulent, hopeful months that I received a scholarship to Canberra, Australia. I still vividly remember Solahudin picking me up at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in his white Mazda. He was an old friend from before my departure, a journalist at Ummat, and in Australia he continued to write tirelessly for various Indonesian media outlets.

In Canberra, Solahudin was more than a friend. He was a guide, a bridge, and, when needed, a sharp critic. From parliamentary corridors to government offices, he accompanied me everywhere. He even criticized the apartment where I stayed, insisting it was far too expensive. All I could do was explain that the decision was made by the university; we had no say in it. He listened, smiled, and moved on, always practical, always honest. Looking back, even such remarks reflected his quiet concern for others.

Toward the end of my program, Sola introduced me to Amrih Widodo at ANU. After that, our paths diverged, until fate reunited us years later in Jakarta, at the Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI).

At the AJI Congress in Semarang (2001–2003), Ati Nurbaiti was elected Chairwoman, and Sola became Secretary-General. Those were difficult years, marked by limited resources and constant emergency conditions, but they were also years of deep trust and shared conviction. Sola was a rare kind of friend: loyal without being loud, quiet without being distant, and always ready to help anyone with complete selflessness.

After a long silence between us, I later learned that Sola had devoted himself intensely to Islamic research. He traveled to remote, secluded places far from media attention, patiently examined court documents, and transformed them into books of lasting significance. His commitment was total, his integrity uncompromising.

When we eventually met again, I hardly recognized him at first. His body was much slimmer, shaped by years of mountain climbing. He had shed weight, but gained energy – radiant, disciplined, and alive with purpose.

Today, the news of your passing reached me, Kang Sola. It leaves behind a hollow space that feels impossible to fill. You were a friend whose life was never centered on yourself, but devoted wholly to others. You dedicated your life to others. You chose principle over prominence, presence over noise.

Farewell, Kang Sola. Your mission on this earth is complete. May you rest in peace.