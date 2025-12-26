From Political Changes to Economic Growth, from Wars to Disasters: Asia’s Defining Year 2025 (IX)

The year 2025 in Asia was shaped by impressive economic performances, historic turning points, lingering tensions between neighbors, high-stakes elections, waves of protest, the change of governments, cautious diplomatic breakthroughs among certain states, and relentless natural disasters with deep scars for peoples and countries.

Gen-Z Movement Reshapes Nepal’s Politics as Nation Heads for Polls

Old Parties Regroup as Youth Remain Divided After September Uprising

By Bishnu Prasad Gautam

Editor-in-Chief of The Rising Nepal, Nepal

KATHMANDU: After the Gen-Z uprising of September 8 and 9, which overthrew the coalition government of the two major parties—the Nepali Congress and the CPN-UML—in less than 30 hours after youth began marching in the streets of Kathmandu and other cities, Nepal is now preparing for elections to the House of Representatives.

The interim government, formed under former Chief Justice Sushila Karki after the fall of the KP Sharma Oli–led administration, dissolved the House of Representatives—the lower house of the bicameral parliament—as demanded by Gen-Z protesters and announced fresh polls for March 5, 2026.

Although holding elections on March 5 initially appeared impossible due to poor law-and-order conditions and low morale within the Nepal Police, the situation improved significantly over the following three months. Both the government and political parties now appear ready to hold and contest the elections.

Elections on the Horizon Amid Fragile Security

A joint meeting of key political parties, the Election Commission, and security agencies convened by Prime Minister Karki on December 5 helped set the stage for the elections. At the meeting, election officials and security chiefs reportedly expressed their readiness to conduct the polls. Prime Minister Karki and the ministers present described the discussions as productive.

Briefing the media afterward, Minister Kharel said the meeting helped create a conducive atmosphere for the elections.

“After today’s joint meeting, the path toward holding elections has become clearer. An environment for free, fair, and fear-free elections has been created,” he said.

However, political parties maintained that they would be fully prepared for elections only if the security situation continued to improve.

Anger Toward Former Leaders and the Deep Scars of Violence

Even after the collapse of the government, Gen-Z protesters have continued to demonstrate against several leaders, particularly the ousted Prime Minister Oli and his close aide, UML leader Mahesh Basnet. Basnet has faced protests in several cities where he attempted to address party gatherings.

Oli, who fled in an army helicopter from the Prime Minister’s residence on September 9 and remained in hiding for 10 days, has not apologized for the killing of 19 youth on September 8 that triggered the violence the following day. His remarks dismissing some demonstrators as thieves further enraged protesters and the families of the victims.

After protesters burned down his house on September 9, Basnet sheltered Oli in Gundu, Bhaktapur. Widely perceived as a strongman, Basnet is now reportedly building a house for Oli.

Today, Kathmandu appears largely normal, except for the burned remains of government buildings—including Singha Durbar, the Supreme Court, Parliament, ministries, business complexes, hotels, and leaders’ residences—as well as the skeletal remains of Bhatbhateni supermarkets and the Hilton Hotel. Police stations and courts suffered the worst damage. Nearly all police offices and courts were torched, three policemen were killed, and nearly 13,000 prisoners escaped. Many judges are now reluctant to serve as election officials.

During the two-day protests, 76 people were killed and 2,522 injured. The government declared 45 of the dead as Gen-Z martyrs and is covering medical costs. Yet more than 2,000 injured protesters have not come forward to claim identity cards and compensation, fearing arrest by a future government.

Why the Youth Revolted: Corruption, Joblessness, and Digital Repression

The Gen-Z movement was a massive outburst of frustration against corruption and misgovernance under the aging leadership of the Nepali Congress, the CPN-UML, and the CPN (Maoist Centre), which have ruled Nepal alternately since 2008. Public anger intensified when the Oli government imposed a ban on social media.

Youth used platforms such as Discord to mobilize. On the morning of September 8, students—many in school and college uniforms—staged a peaceful rally. When they reached the Parliament complex in New Baneshwor, police opened fire, killing 19. These killings, combined with Oli’s refusal to step down, ignited the violence of September 9, which ousted the government and caused massive destruction to both public and private property, including more than 3,000 government vehicles.

Years of unemployment, industrial decline, and labor migration—nearly 8 million Nepalis now work abroad due to a lack of jobs at home—also fueled the uprising. The youth were inspired by similar movements in Bangladesh in 2024 and Sri Lanka in 2022.

Old Parties Regroup While Youth Remain Fragmented

While the old political parties are gradually regaining strength, the youth who brought about change in just two days remain divided. They failed to register a unified party for the March 2026 elections, even as several new parties emerged. Instead, they have formed multiple groups with conflicting demands, making it difficult for the interim government to engage with them.

Nevertheless, one lasting impact of the Gen-Z movement has been the forced reform of the old parties. Youth leaders in the Nepali Congress compelled the leadership to hold its long-delayed 15th general convention in January next year. Party president Sher Bahadur Deuba quit active politics after being attacked during the protests, paving the way for new leadership. The CPN-UML is also holding its central convention in December.

Nepal’s Gen-Z movement has inspired similar protests in the Philippines, Madagascar, and Peru. Conspiracy theories initially blamed India or the United States for orchestrating the uprising, but these claims gradually faded. Instead, the interim government is now receiving international support for elections. China, Japan, South Korea, and India have all pledged assistance.

With neighboring powers seeking stability in the region, Nepal appears poised to return to political normalcy within the next few months.