Pakistan: A Political Storm on the Horizon

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan stands once again on the brink of political turbulence, as the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which had triggered intense public debate and condemnation for a couple of months, was tabled by the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)-led government in Senate, the upper house of parliament, on Saturday 8 November 2025.

The amendment, viewed by critics as a move to reshape the delicate balance of power between the federation and the provinces, has raised fears of political chaos and confrontation. Many observers warn that the move could ignite a storm capable of shaking the country’s fragile political equilibrium. The timing of the amendment amid economic strain, public discontent, and widening mistrust, only heightens the risk of instability.

The proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment in Pakistan had sparked serious debate about potential implications including fears of a shift toward a more authoritarian state, ruled by the military.

The federal government had announced plans to table the 27th Amendment, aimed at scrapping a few Articles of the 18th Amendment, taking back some ministries from the provinces, but most important among the proposed amendments is changes in Article 243, which deals with the armed forces’ command.

Critics across the political spectrum, especially the opposition and provincial parties, say the amendment threatens provincial autonomy, federalism and may strengthen military power.

The provincial political and nationalist parties contend that passing of 27th amendment would mean a significant weakening of civilian oversight, stronger military-power-center influence, fewer checks on executive-authority, and diminished autonomy for provinces.

The amendments require two-thirds majorities in both houses of Parliament, Senate and the National Assembly. The government has tabled the amendment in the Senate despite strong opposition by the provincial parties. Let’s see what happens. If public or provincial resistance is suppressed, and the amendment is used to centralize power, then the “martial law-like” environment, even without formal declaration, can emerge.

Very strangely, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), main coalition partner of PML-N in the central government, has consented to support the amendment in Article 243 relating to the armed forces.

Key Articles and Proposed Changes

The Bill proposes amendments to a number of existing Articles of the constitution and creation of a new Article. Below are some of the more important ones.

Article 160 (3A) – Provincial Share in Federal Revenues: Under this article that deals with the share of provinces in federal revenues, the guarantee of provincial share may be removed or weakened. The revision would raise concerns about provincial rights, especially for smaller provinces.

Article 191A & New Constitutional Court Article – Judicial Restructuring: One of the most controversial elements is the proposed overhaul of the judiciary. The draft Bill proposes an amendment to Article 191A, 0which deals with appointment of judges.

It also proposes creation of a new body, a Federal Constitutional Court that would have final authority over constitutional interpretation, fundamental rights and disputes between federation and provinces, thereby altering the role of the existing Supreme Court of Pakistan. This Constitutional Court would have binding decisions on all other courts; the Supreme Court’s role would become primarily appellate or general rather than the ultimate constitutional interpreter.

Critics say this move threatens judicial independence. For example, a petition to the Supreme Court has challenged that the proposed amendment would “prevent the Supreme Court and High Courts from hearing constitutional matters”.

Article 243 – Command of the Armed Forces: This is the most talked-about piece in the Bill. Article 243 deals with the command of the armed forces. The proposed amendment would abolish the post of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee; re-designate the Chief of Army Staff as the “Chief of Defense Forces”. This amendment would empower the Army Chief to rule all the military services – Army, Air Force and the Navy. The proposed amendment provides that the Army Chief, in his new role, will appoint the head of a new “National Strategic Command” in consultation with the Prime Minister.

The amendment will also allow for honorary ranks such as Field Marshal, Marshal of Air Force, Admiral of the Fleet, etc.

The significance of the 27th Amendment is high, because it may affect three major institutional pillars.

Federal-Provincial relations: Changes to revenue sharing and devolution may shift power balance back to the center.

Judicial independence: Creation of a new Constitutional Court and curtailing of existing courts’ constitutional jurisdiction may undermine the existing checks and balances.

Civil-military relations: Re-structuring the chain of command of the armed forces, elevating the Army Chief’s role, could affect civilian oversight and institutional balance in a country where the military has historically held significant influence.