Lonely Planet Crowns Jaffna a Top Global Destination for 2026

By Leo Nirosha Darshan

JAFFNA: The northern city of Jaffna has secured a coveted spot-on Lonely Planet’s Top 25 Best Places to Visit in the World for 2026, a major endorsement from the influential global travel publication.

The announcement was made with the release of Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2026 guide, which highlights the year’s must-visit destinations and essential experiences. Jaffna’s inclusion among the world’s elite travel spots is expected to significantly boost its appeal to international tourists.

Known for its vibrant cultural and historical heritage, Jaffna has seen a steady increase in visitors in recent years. This high-profile selection by Lonely Planet underscores Sri Lanka’s rich offerings and is a major boost for the country’s efforts to establish itself as a premier global tourist destination.

The Best in Travel 2026 guide, curated by Lonely Planet’s team of travel experts, features 25 destinations and 25 experiences from around the globe, complete with colourful photography, essays, and local advice. Lonely Planet, founded in 1970, remains one of the world’s most trusted travel media brands, giving substantial weight to Jaffna’s new ranking.