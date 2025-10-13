Bahrain Pavilion Wins Gold Award for Best Architecture and Landscape at Expo 2025 Osaka

Anatomy of a Dhow, Bahrain Pavilion Osaka Expo 2025 – Lina Gotmeh Architecture

By Habib Toumi

OSAKA: “Connecting Seas”, Bahrain’s Pavilion, has won the Gold Award for Best Architecture and Landscape in the self-built pavilions under 1,500 m² category at Expo 2025 Osaka.

The award, presented by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), recognizes excellence in pavilion design, creativity, and sustainability.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) and Commissioner General of the Bahrain Pavilion, said the award is a testament to the dedication of Team Bahrain in showcasing the Kingdom’s vision of blending heritage with innovation.

“This achievement reflects Bahrain’s position as a hub of cultural and architectural creativity in the region,” he said.

“The Pavilion embodies sustainable architecture and enriches the visitor experience through sensory journeys that highlight Bahrain’s history and civilizational depth.”

Shaikh Khalifa, wearing the Bahraini traditional clothes, receives the award

He praised the Pavilion team and all national entities that contributed to the success of Bahrain’s participation at the Expo, noting that the recognition reflects the Kingdom’s spirit of collaboration and creativity.

Located in the Empowering Lives zone, the pavilion spans 995 square meters across four levels, rising 13.7 meters and overlooking the sea.

It is constructed mainly from wood and is cooled naturally by the sea breeze, aligning with Expo 2025’s theme, “Designing Future Society for Our Lives” and making it one of the most sustainable structures at the Expo.

The design reflects Bahrain’s cultural heritage and embodies a commitment to environmental responsibility and innovation, and visitors go on a multi-sensory journey through exhibitions, exploring Bahrain’s connections based on trade, crafts, pearling, and ecology.