A scene from Kathmandu (Picture: Pooneh Nedai)

By Pooneh Nedai

Editor-in-Chief, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

TEHRAN:

I come from Kathmandu— from stone-carved temples, from the shadow of Ganesha’s statue, through the time-worn gates etched in the breath of history.

Crimson lights dance upon my face, the sharp scent of incense tangled in my hair.

I come from the gaze of Kumari, from the hush of reverence, with dove-pecked hands and temple bells echoing endlessly in my ears.

Kathmandu – Picture by Pooneh Nedai

I come from a world unseen— a realm buried in forgotten depth— and I greet this new world a stranger to its tongue.

A world all-embracing yet parched— standing at the threshold of a newborn era where the body is temple and the soul, the bell that tolls.