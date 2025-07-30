Pakistan’s Growing Tech Ecosystem: Major IT Parks in Karachi and Beyond

Design of NED IT Park project

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is rapidly positioning itself as a dynamic player in the global technology and innovation landscape. With extensive government backing and strategic partnerships, the country is developing several state-of-the-art IT parks designed to foster innovation, attract foreign investment, and create thousands of high-value jobs.

Two landmark projects in Karachi exemplify this transformation: the Karachi IT Park and the EnerTech-NED Science & Technology Park. These initiatives are not only emblematic of Pakistan’s digital ambitions but also open promising avenues for international investors, especially from Korea and the Gulf region.

Karachi IT Park: A Gateway to Pakistan’s Digital Future

Approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on June 4, 2021, the Karachi IT Park is a flagship federal project with a total estimated cost of PKR 41.39 billion (USD 186.7 million). Situated near Jinnah International Airport—an ideal location for logistical convenience—the project aims to create a dedicated hub for IT companies, startups, academia, and government agencies, supporting Karachi’s status as Pakistan’s leading technology hub.

The project features an 11-storey building covering approximately 106,449 square meters, comprising eight above-ground floors and three basement levels for parking and utilities. The conceptual design, finalized in early 2024 by the Korean consortium M/S JUNGLIM, integrates architectural excellence with cutting-edge ICT infrastructure.

Development work—such as boundary wall construction, soil testing, and initial site progress—has reached 10% as of early 2025, with full-scale construction scheduled to commence in FY 2024–25. The completion is targeted for between mid-2026 and mid-2027, with updates indicating a likely finish by July 2027. However, it faces a little bit of delay.

The park is designed to host approximately 210–225 IT firms, startups, and SMEs. It will feature state-of-the-art office spaces, testing laboratories, classrooms, an industry–academia linkage center, auditoriums, and parking facilities. The project is poised to generate over 20,000 direct and indirect jobs in software development, testing, research, and entrepreneurship, fueling export growth and foreign direct investment (FDI).

Economic and National Impact

Positioned as a critical component of Pakistan’s digital transformation, the Karachi IT Park aims to: Boost exports in IT services and products; Attract foreign investments, particularly from Korea, Japan, China, and Gulf states; Facilitate industry-academia collaborations; Promote a startup culture and technological innovation within Pakistan;

This project exemplifies Pakistan’s broader goal of fostering a knowledge-based economy, bridging industry with educational institutions, and creating a sustainable digital ecosystem.

EnerTech-NED Science & Technology Park: A Regional Innovation Hub

The EnerTech-NED Science & Technology Park is a pioneering collaboration between Kuwait and Pakistan, marked by a 99-year government-to-government (G2G) agreement signed on August 6, 2023. This partnership is set to establish Pakistan’s largest “born global” science and Technology Park, located at NED University of Engineering and Technology (NEDUET) in Karachi, with initial project costs around USD 100 million, planned to increase to USD 120 million with expanded land area.

“Led by Kuwaiti investor and developer EnerTech Holdings, which specializes in clean energy and sustainable infrastructure, the project aims to cultivate an innovation ecosystem that fosters startups, SMEs, multinational corporations, and global research collaborations.

The park’s iconic building design, developed by EnerTech, symbolizes forward momentum and regional cooperation,” Dr. Asad Arfeen, Project Director, said while talking to The AsiaN. .

According to Dr. Arfeen, the park intends to serve as a nexus for: Entrepreneurship programs and incubation centers; Industry-academia linkages for R&D commercialization; Technology transfer and intellectual property development, and International and regional partnerships to extend its influence beyond Pakistan.

It aims to become a regional leader in fostering technological innovation, attracting foreign firms, and increasing Pakistan’s IT export capacity. The event launching the project was attended by dignitaries from Kuwait, Pakistan, and China, emphasizing its regional significance.

Opportunities for Foreign Investment

EnerTech-NED’s initiative presents ample opportunities for international companies:

Korean firms: Given Korea’s leadership in ICT, semiconductor manufacturing, AI, and green energy, Korean companies can collaborate in R&D, establish joint ventures, and leverage Pakistan’s young, tech-savvy workforce.

Regional Investors: Gulf countries and Chinese firms can participate in incubation, funding, and infrastructure development.

Startups & Innovators: The Park offers a global platform for startups to scale, access funding, and enter regional markets.

Broader Impact

This park aims to: Accelerate the growth of Pakistan’s IT exports; Enhance regional technology cooperation; Position Pakistan as a key innovation hub within South Asia and beyond; Pakistan’s Future as a Global Technology Power.

These projects exemplify Pakistan’s strategic vision to become a major regional player in the global technology arena. The emphasis on international partnerships, especially with Korea and Gulf states, underscores the country’s intent to attract advanced technology firms, foster innovation, and build a sustainable knowledge economy.

Korean investment particularly holds promising potential due to Korea’s technological expertise in semiconductors, electronics, and green energy. The synergy between Korea’s technological prowess and Pakistan’s youthful talent pool can create significant value and mutually beneficial collaborations.

Pakistan’s planned IT parks in Karachi, financed by international funding and government support, are set to transform the country into a vibrant center of innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological excellence.

With robust infrastructure, strategic partnerships, and inviting investment climates, these projects offer enormous growth opportunities for foreign companies eager to tap into Pakistan’s burgeoning digital economy.

These initiatives also reinforce Pakistan’s commitment to digital transformation and regional cooperation—propelling it toward becoming a prominent global technology hub.