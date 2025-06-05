Hopes for President Lee Jae-myung: Four Requests from a Former High School Teacher… Security, Education, Fairness, Welfare, and ‘Management of Family and Relatives’

On June 3, 2025, Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party of Korea was elected as the 21st President of South Korea. The AsiaN is publishing the hopes and expectations of Koreans for the new president and administration in both Korean and English editions. We welcome the interest, feedback, and constructive criticism of our readers.

The AsiaN Editorial Team

In order for the president to be a role model for the people, the first and second thing is to manage his family and relatives. We all know this from history. I hope that he will learn from the unfortunate past cases and become a president who succeeds in managing his family and relatives. (From the text) The photo shows President Lee Jae-myung and Mrs. Kim Hye-kyung.

By Shim Hyung-chul,

Author of “Now Is the Time to Read China”, former teacher at Ogeum High School

SEOUL: Hoping for a Happy Ending for Korea’s 21st President.

The president must be a leader, not merely a ruler. A true leader shows the direction of progress, constantly strives to lead by example, questions himself / herself, and listens to others with humility.

From the first day in office to the last, the president will be faced with countless responsibilities. Among them, I would like to emphasize four fundamental duties.

First, strong national security and defense.

History has taught us the suffering that follows when leaders are incompetent and governing bodies are corrupt. We must create an environment in which the South and North can help each other prosper. Only then can future generations look forward to a united Korea where happiness is possible. To achieve this, we must lay the foundation for self-reliant national defense — a task that requires the participation and commitment of all citizens. National defense should be a source of pride for those who serve, not a period of regret. When young people look back and see their service not as wasted youth but as time proudly dedicated to their country, our defense posture will be truly secure.

Second, education must stand upright.

For education to be upright, schools must be upright; and for schools to be upright, teachers must be upright. To achieve this, parents and students must respect teachers — and teachers, in turn, must respect students as individuals and give their best in teaching. However, the reality is grim. Many teachers today are afraid to correct students due to potential backlash, such as complaints from parents or disrespectful behavior from students. They hesitate even to wake a sleeping student or stop phone use in class. Not all families and students are like this, of course — but we cannot ignore what is happening. For the sake of our nation’s future, we must restore dignity and discipline to education.

Third, a society governed by common sense and fairness.

Let us build a society where social status is not inherited but earned; where those who work hard and succeed are respected, but where the vulnerable are not disregarded. A society without discrimination based on job or gender. The president must stand at the forefront of this effort. To be a moral leader, nothing is more important than managing family and relatives with integrity. History has already shown us the consequences of failure in this area. Let us hope the next president learns from the past and becomes a leader who earns respect by example.

Fourth, the expansion of tailored welfare services.

Among various welfare needs, medical services for the future society must be prioritized. According to Statistics Korea, about 20% of Koreans are aged 65 or older, and of those, approximately 22% are living alone. For seniors who cannot visit a hospital on their own, mobile medical services are essential. This is not a problem that can be solved simply by increasing the number of doctors. Experts from all sectors must work together to design a phased, realistic approach. Campaign slogans like “A Healthy 100-Year Life” are not enough. In a truly welfare-oriented nation, no elderly person should have to die alone.

The Republic of Korea is eternal, but a president’s term lasts only five years. This is hardly enough time for rival parties to respectfully sit together and contemplate what must be done for the nation and its people. The presidency is a heavy burden — mentally, emotionally, and physically.

I sincerely hope the president will make decisions not based on political gain or loss, but on what is right and wrong. If advantage becomes the standard, there can be no happy ending — for the president, for the country, or for all of us. And so, I look forward to a true happy ending — for the 21st president, and for Korea.