War and Racism!

German Chancellors Adolph Hitler and Friedrich Merz

By Alireza Bahrami

Correspondent for AsiaN

TEHRAN: Adolph Hitler was the Chancellor of Germany from 1933 to 1945. He wanted to rule the world. To build a great empire, from the West to the East. For this reason, he attacked other countries. He caused millions of people to die. At the same time, he hated the Jews. For this reason, he killed many of them. This became the excuse for the establishment of the Israeli regime, in their homeland, which is mentioned in their Holy Bible, namely Palestine. Since then, the war between Muslims and Jews has caused thousands of deaths. In fact, to compensate for one genocide, another genocide was launched.

In these years, in Germany they are trying to say that they do not agree with Hitler’s thinking. For this reason, people can question everything in the German press, except the Holocaust (the project of the genocide of the Jews in World War II, by Hitler, the Chancellor of Germany).

Two weeks ago, when Israel attacked Iran, Friedrich Merz, the German Chancellor since 6 May 2025, supported Israel’s action. Germany, along with France and England, was one of the parties to the diplomatic negotiations with Iran. But when Israel attacked Iran, he said: I cannot criticize Israel for this. Because Israel did the “dirty work” for us.

This statement was heavily criticized in the Western media. Many believe that making such a statement showed that the current German Chancellor also has racist thinking. Because this phrase is naturally used for those who are lower in rank. More than 600 Iranians were killed in this attack. Today’s German Chancellor is sitting in the same chair that Hitler sat in 80-90 years ago.

Afghanistan is Iran’s neighbor, with a long land border, around 920 kilometers. When the Americans left Afghanistan after many years and the Taliban regained power in their country, many Afghan citizens emigrated. Most of those who had money and university degrees went to Europe, Canada, the United States and Australia.

In the past 2-3 years, a large number of Afghans have immigrated to Iran. Many of them traveled to Iran illegally. During the Israeli attack on Iran, the number of drone attacks was impressive. Several people were arrested. They were helping Israel in the drone attacks. A significant number of them were illegal Afghan immigrants.

Now that the ceasefire has been implemented, anti-Afghan sentiments are increasing in Iran. Many are protesting the presence of Afghans in Iran. But no one pays attention to the fact that they traveled to Iran because of the wrong policies of the previous Iranian government. The previous Iranian president was from a right-wing extremist party. For some reason, they agreed with the increase in Afghans in Iran.

After the death of that president in the helicopter accident, that policy was stopped, but many Afghans still in Iran do not have legal residence. They are also victims of politicians’ policies. Any treatment of them must be principled and legal, and must consider humanitarian principles.

The video of a Russian man attacking a 2-year-old Afghan child at the Moscow airport was very scary. The media said that the child was in a coma in the hospital and might not survive. It was very scary. Racist thinking leads people to such tragedies.

Racism starts wars and kills people. The media has a duty to confront racist thinking.

Peace means humanity, and humanity means “No to war”!