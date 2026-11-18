AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Former South Korean Justice Minister Cho Kuk was denied entry to Japan at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on November 17 while traveling to attend an academic seminar. Japanese authorities did not publicly state a reason, though his previous visit to Dokdo and criminal record have drawn speculation.

The South Korean government expressed regret and requested preventive measures. The incident coincided with a summit between President Lee Jae-myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Although Cho is politically close to Lee’s administration, his nationalist positions and criticism of Japan make him a potentially uncomfortable figure for Tokyo. The episode highlights persistent diplomatic sensitivities beneath improving bilateral cooperation.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia called for stronger Asean-South Korea cooperation to combat cross-border crime, particularly online scams, at the 27th Asean-Republic of Korea Summit in Manila, Philippines.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the summit also covered trade and investment expansion and cooperation in artificial intelligence and the digital economy, as well as the future direction of Asean-South Korea dialogue relations and strategic cooperation.

Anwar said Malaysia supports continuous dialogue and peaceful resolution to ensure peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, adding that the commitment reflects Malaysia’s stance on strengthening regional cooperation for mutual benefit.

South Korea is Asean’s fifth-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade valued at RM851.76 billion in 2024. South Korean foreign direct investment into the Asean region amounted to RM30.71 billion in the same year.

Anwar is leading the Malaysian delegation to the 49th Asean Summit and Related Summits in Manila from November 15 to 17.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen issued a statement on November 18 defending Cambodia’s decision to raise the Cambodia-Thailand border dispute at the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, held November 14–16.

The statement responds to criticism from Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and the Thai military, who warned against internationalizing the bilateral issue and objected to temple models displayed at the Francophonie Village.

Hun Sen asserted that Cambodia cannot remain silent while its sovereignty is violated and around 20,000 displaced citizens remain unable to return home. He noted that borders cannot be altered by force or fait accompli, and that international legal bodies including the ICJ and UNCLOS remain necessary if bilateral talks stall.

Despite Thai objections, the 90-nation summit adopted a resolution backing Cambodia’s territorial integrity and urging both sides to uphold the ceasefire and accelerate border demarcation under international law.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Indonesia’s economy expanded 5.47% year on year in the third quarter of 2026, accelerating from 5.04% in the same period last year, according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS). Household consumption grew 5.04% and accounted for 51.97% of GDP, while investment rose 6.06% and government consumption grew 8.95%.

The unemployment total reached 7.38 million in August 2026, down 77,000 from a year earlier. However, 57.93% of the 147.9 million employed people worked in the informal sector, which often lacks stable income and social protection, compared with 42.07% in formal employment.

Independent broiler farmers are also under pressure, selling live chickens at Rp17,000–18,000 per kilogram, below production costs of around Rp22,500–23,000. Sustaining growth requires expanding quality formal employment and addressing structural cost pressures facing small businesses and farmers.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan and Oman have elevated their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership following talks between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said in Muscat, Oman.

The two countries signed more than 30 cooperation documents covering trade, investment, transport, energy, tourism, agriculture, mining and digitalisation. The agreements include mutual visa exemption for ordinary passport holders, the establishment of a new commercial bank in Uzbekistan and the creation of an Uzbek-Omani Business Council. The parties also agreed to expand the capital of the Uzbek-Omani Investment Company and strengthen cooperation through regional investment funds.

The leaders decided to establish a coordinating council to oversee implementation of the agreements. Cooperation will also extend to cultural exchanges, youth forums and joint research into ancient manuscripts. Direct flights between Tashkent and Muscat, launched in July, are expected to facilitate business and tourism ties.

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