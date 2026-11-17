AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

A scarf seller at Seoul’s Namdaemun Market has gone viral internationally, drawing CNN to the market for three consecutive days in hopes of an interview. The seller, widely known as the “Namdaemun Scarf Man,” declined, smiling and waving away the request when CNN visited on November 15.

Unlike conventional salespeople, he actively discourages purchases, telling customers they are overspending or that certain scarves do not suit them. The approach has made him a social media celebrity, with CNN describing his strategy as the opposite of aggressive selling. Crowds now visit mainly to meet him, prompting safety concerns, police intervention and temporary shop closures.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

French President Emmanuel Macron and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet held a joint press conference at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 15, reaffirming their commitment to multilateralism and international law.

Macron pledged France’s support in helping broker a peaceful resolution to the Cambodia-Thailand border dispute, emphasizing the importance of peace, state sovereignty and territorial integrity. Hun Manet expressed gratitude for France’s diplomatic efforts and underscored Cambodia’s commitment to resolving the dispute through existing agreements and international mechanisms. Both leaders stressed that international cooperation and respect for the UN Charter are essential for regional peace and stability.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan’s gross domestic product grew 10.5% year on year in January–October 2026, reaching 1.866 trillion soms, driven by broad-based expansion across major sectors.

Industrial production rose 5.2% to 770.9 billion soms. The fastest growth was recorded in chemicals, up 2.4 times, and petroleum products, up 1.8 times. Vehicle manufacturing grew 38.3%, wood and paper products 36.5%, and construction materials 29.3%. Food and beverage production rose 10.1% and mining expanded 7.5%. Construction grew 1.6 times, agriculture 4.7% and trade 4.3%.

Inflationary pressures remained significant, however. Consumer prices and tariffs rose 8.8% between December 2025 and October 2026, while service tariffs increased 12.2%. The Osh region recorded the highest price growth at 17.1%.

Foreign trade reached $14.1 billion in January–September, up 16.6% year on year. Trade with the Eurasian Economic Union rose 11.3% to $5.2 billion, though exports to the bloc fell 8.2% while imports increased 16.5%.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.

THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20261117 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN