AJA Newsbites – November 16, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Han Won-seok, the top scorer in South Korea’s 63rd tax accountant examination, admitted on November 15 to using AI to cheat and voluntarily reported himself to police. He said a miniature camera captured examination questions, AI generated answers, and a smartphone displayed them.

Automated applications can now process questions and deliver answers within seconds, often requiring little programming expertise. Smart glasses and concealed cameras make such methods increasingly accessible. In China, some technology companies restricted AI image-recognition functions during university entrance examinations.

The case highlights growing challenges to examination integrity and raises urgent questions about supervision, fairness and assessment reform.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Three Malaysian tourists were fined a total of 12,000 baht (about RM1,447) by Thai police after being caught obstructing traffic and making illegal vehicle modifications along Phetkasem Road in Hat Yai, Thailand, in the early hours of November 15.

Hat Yai Police Station deputy traffic inspector Police Lieutenant Prut Pattanapran said the three men, aged between 26 and 30, were summoned to the station along with a Thai national following public complaints. The incident occurred at 12:30am and involved three Malaysian-registered cars and one Thai-registered vehicle travelling in a convoy.

The driver of the lead vehicle was believed to be recording content for social media while the convoy made repeated U-turns, revved engines loudly and obstructed traffic, angering local residents before footage went viral online. All four individuals pleaded guilty and paid fines of 4,000 baht (about RM482) each before being released. Prut advised foreign tourists to understand and comply with Thai laws throughout their stay.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, speaking at the opening of FrancoTech 2026 alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, described the event as a vital platform for cultural exchange, education and commercial cooperation.

The summit, held under the theme “One Francophonie Community, One Digital Future,” focuses on leveraging digital technology to strengthen connectivity and economic integration among member states.

Hun Manet said Cambodia aspires to become a FinTech leader within the Francophonie and a strategic bridge to ASEAN. He added that by positioning itself as a central hub, Cambodia aims to attract innovators and businesses from both regions to test and scale new technologies, driving sustainable economic growth and job creation.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20261116 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN