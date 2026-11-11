THE AsiaN Pledges to Grow Stronger and More Informative as It Marks 15 Years

Lee Sang-ki, Publisher and CEO of AsiaN

By Lee Sang-ki

Publisher & CEO, THE AsiaN

SEOUL: THE AsiaN will continue to overcome challenges and strive to become a stronger, better and more informative media organization, supported by the dedication and solidarity of its members, Publisher and CEO Lee Sang-ki has pledged.

In a letter addressed to members of the Asia Journalist Association (AJA) and friends on Wednesday, November 11, Lee reaffirmed the publication’s founding vision as it marked 15 years since its establishment in 2011.

Launched under the motto “To understand the world through Asian eyes”, THE AsiaN set out to present Asia’s stories from Asian perspectives while promoting peace, coexistence and mutual understanding across borders and cultures.

Reflecting on the organization’s journey, Lee acknowledged the numerous challenges it had faced but stressed that it had never stopped moving forward. He attributed this resilience to the friendship, dedication and solidarity of its members and supporters, expressing his deep gratitude for their continued commitment.

“Our founding dream remains alive,” he said, reaffirming THE AsiaN’s commitment to placing truth above power, solidarity above competition, and peace above conflict.

Lee also pledged that the publication, a force for vibrancy and excellence in the media, would continue to amplify the voices of marginalized communities and support journalists across Asia in telling their stories with courage and integrity.

Looking to the future, he expressed confidence in the organization’s ability to build on its achievements and called for continued cooperation and friendship among members, colleagues and supporters over the next 15 years and beyond.

Emphasizing the broader significance of the publication, Lee described THE AsiaN as more than a media organisation, calling it a shared dream and a source of pride for everyone involved in its development.

“THE AsiaN is not merely a media organization. It is a shared dream and a source of pride for all of us,” he said.

He concluded by thanking everyone who had accompanied the publication throughout its journey, expressing hope that their collective efforts would continue to strengthen its mission and expand its contribution to Asian journalism.