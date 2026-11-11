AJA Newsbites – November 11, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Democratic Party spokesperson Cho Kye-won sparked controversy on November 8 by describing President Lee Jae-myung as a leader respected worldwide. The remark came as he rejected opposition calls for Lee’s impeachment. Opposition politicians criticized the statement as excessive praise unsupported by evidence. Cho’s office explained that he intended to highlight positive international perceptions of the president. The dispute raises broader questions about political loyalty, public accountability, and responsible communication. South Korea has repeatedly witnessed controversies over exaggerated praise of national leaders. Critics argue that official party representatives should rely on verifiable facts rather than sweeping declarations. Political achievements, they say, deserve assessment through evidence, not personal glorification.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysian former prime minister Najib Razak arrived at his residence in Taman Duta, Kuala Lumpur, at 9.27pm on Tuesday, November 10, to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

The former Pekan member of parliament was transported in a silver Proton X70 SUV, accompanied by several vehicles from the Prisons Department and the police. His arrival was met by dozens of local and international media personnel who had been waiting outside the residence since as early as 9am, according to the New Straits Times. Several police and Prisons Department vehicles were also stationed around the residence as part of security arrangements.

Earlier that day, the High Court ordered Najib to serve the remainder of his reduced six-year prison sentence in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case under house arrest at his Jalan Langgak Duta residence, with immediate effect. High Court judge Datuk Aslam Zainuddin made the ruling after setting aside an order issued against Najib by the High Court Criminal Registry on November 6.

Under the order, Najib will remain under house arrest until August 23, 2028, before returning to Kajang Prison on August 24, 2028, to serve his separate prison sentence in connection with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case.

Following the ruling, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the Home Ministry was ready to implement the court’s decision. He said the ministry had always respected the conditional royal pardon granted by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim under Article 42 of the Federal Constitution. Saifuddin Nasution added that the earlier delay in implementation was due to legal questions surrounding the interpretation of the conditional pardon and the implications of the November 6 order.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s international trade surged 20.9% year-on-year to $63.45 billion during the first ten months of 2026. Exports reached nearly $30 billion (up 20.4%), while imports grew to $33.47 billion (up 21.2%).

According to a report by the General Department of Customs and Excise of Cambodia released on Monday, November 9, this growth reflects a healthy economy with a GDP growth rate exceeding 4%, driven by successful expansion into new markets alongside strong retention of key trading partners like the US, China, and RCEP nations.

Key exports include garments, footwear, vehicle tires, electrical components, and agricultural goods. Major trading partners span ASEAN, China, the EU, Japan, and the United States.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The Government of Bangladesh is playing an active role—both bilaterally and internationally—to secure a new agreement for a fair share of the Ganges River waters. This was stated by Water Resources Minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee during a session of the National Parliament on Tuesday, November 10.

The Minister informed that, with the aim of ensuring a fair share of the Ganges waters through a new agreement, the government has already formed a high-level technical committee and has invited India to engage in discussions via diplomatic channels. He further added that the government is also working toward the adoption of an integrated water resources management approach involving the basin countries—namely India, Nepal, Bhutan, and China. The Minister shared these details in a written response to a question posed by Member of Parliament Advocate Md. Jalal Uddin during the parliamentary session.

Kuban Abdymen, Central Asian Light, Kyrgyzstan

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission is assessing the transparency of Tajikistan’s public finances during a visit to Dushanbe from October 28 to November 11, 2026.

The mission, comprising experts from the IMF’s Fiscal Affairs Department, is conducting a Fiscal Transparency Evaluation (FTE) to examine the country’s public financial management system. Its representatives met with the leadership of the Committee on Economy and Finance of the Majlisi Namoyandagon, Tajikistan’s lower house of parliament.

Discussions focused on access to financial information, the quality of fiscal reporting, budget planning and forecasting, the legal framework, and the management of fiscal risks. The reliability of macroeconomic forecasts was also examined.

The mission is expected to prepare an assessment and provide practical recommendations to help Tajikistan identify priorities for public finance reform and strengthen transparency and accountability in government financial management.

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