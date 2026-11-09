AJA Newsbites – November 9, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Former South Korean Foreign Minister Song Min-soon warned of weakening trust between Seoul and Washington. Song, who served under President Roh Moo-hyun and later as a lawmaker from the United Democratic Party, a predecessor of today’s ruling Democratic Party, cited delays in implementing investment commitments, Seoul’s response to a US request for assistance in the Strait of Hormuz, and controversy over North Korean nuclear intelligence disclosures. He described reported restrictions on intelligence sharing as particularly alarming. Acknowledging similar tensions among other US allies, Song urged Seoul to coordinate its foreign and security policies. He advocated reaffirming the US alliance while maintaining friendly relations with China.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil said Malaysia has emphasized the need to strengthen cybersecurity and protect children online while ensuring the responsible development and use of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

According to Fahmi, trust and safety were essential to enabling people to participate confidently in the digital economy, as technological advancements continued to reshape the way people lived and worked. He said Malaysia welcomed the draft Doha Ministerial Declaration, which outlined a comprehensive approach to addressing the opportunities and challenges of digital transformation.

“The Declaration rightly puts a strong focus on cybersecurity, protecting children online, and ensuring that emerging technologies are developed and used responsibly. For Malaysia, innovation must go hand in hand with the right safeguards. This will give people the confidence to make full use of the opportunities that digital technologies offer,” he said at the Ministerial Roundtable held in conjunction with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26), as reported by Bernama.

He said the declaration reflected three priorities central to Malaysia’s national digital agenda: ensuring meaningful connectivity, promoting digital inclusion, and fostering a safe and trusted digital environment. Meaningful connectivity must go beyond network coverage to ensure that telecommunications services remain affordable, reliable and resilient in supporting communities and economic activities. Malaysia also welcomed the declaration’s emphasis on developing resilient and sustainable digital infrastructure to ensure the continuity of essential communications during emergencies and disruptions.

Fahmi said digital transformation must create opportunities for everyone regardless of geographical location or level of digital readiness. He added that the government remained focused on investing in digital skills and capacity building while supporting innovation to enable more people to benefit from the digital economy.

Fahmi also welcomed the declaration’s emphasis on international cooperation and acknowledged the ITU’s important role in expanding connectivity, developing technical standards, and strengthening digital capacity. He said Malaysia looked forward to working closely with the ITU and other member states to build a more connected and inclusive digital future.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Cambodia-Israel Chamber of Commerce (CICC), alongside the Israeli Embassy and Honorary Consulate, has hosted Cambodia’s first Israeli Film Night in Phnom Penh.

Attended by nearly 200 guests — including Ministry of Culture senior officials — the event aimed to foster mutual understanding and cultural exchange through art. The evening on November 6 featured a screening of the 2020 award-winning Israeli drama “Here We Are,” directed by Nir Bergman, which portrays a devoted father caring for his autistic son. Attendees also enjoyed traditional Israeli cuisine like pita, falafel, and hummus.

CICC President and Deputy Head of Mission emphasized cinema’s role as a cultural bridge, noting that this event complements ongoing bilateral cooperation in trade, technology, and agriculture.

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