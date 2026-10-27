AJA Newsbites – October 27, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party faces criticism for prioritizing political disputes over economic concerns as parliamentary audits conclude. The party plans to investigate Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae and introduce a special prosecutor to examine allegations of fabricated prosecutions involving President Lee Jae-myung. Some lawmakers are also demanding Cho’s impeachment. Democrats argue that judicial accountability and alleged prosecutorial misconduct require investigation. Critics, however, question the party’s focus amid rising living costs, housing pressures and stock market instability. A recent Realmeter survey showed Democratic Party support at 36.0%, trailing the opposition People Power Party at 42.6%. With parliament preparing to review next year’s budget and legislation affecting livelihoods, the ruling party faces mounting pressure to demonstrate effective governance and deliver tangible economic results.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has cancelled 28,401 business licences through 10,248 integrated operations over three years to address the issue of encroachment on local businesses by foreigners.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the revocation of the licences was part of the 100,366 enforcement actions taken nationwide during the period. According to him, other actions implemented include the issuance of 65,023 compounds and 6,942 seizures as well as the demolition of premises to ensure compliance with licensing conditions.

“Together with strategic partner agencies such as the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM), the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), KPKT has taken strict action to curb foreigners from doing business illegally in business premises nationwide.

“I would like to stress that the local authorities (PBT) will not hesitate to revoke the business licences of local licensees who violate licensing conditions such as the practice of ‘Ali Baba’ or the rental of premises to foreigners to conduct business illegally,” he said, as quoted by New Straits Times.

He said this when winding up the debate on Budget 2027 in the Dewan Rakyat on October 26.

Nga said the move was aimed at ensuring that local licensees comply with the regulations, especially regarding the use of business premises by unauthorized parties. “We will continue to be committed in defending the rights of local traders and ensuring that the business opportunities provided are truly utilized by the people,” he stressed.

In an effort to empower local entrepreneurs, Nga informed that KPKT through the Local Government Department (JKT) has implemented 107 projects for the construction of Madani Stalls and upgraded dilapidated public markets with an allocation of RM60 million (US$14 million) by 2026.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia and Australia have launched a two-day conference themed “Innovation Today, Water Solutions for Tomorrow.” The event serves as a platform for knowledge sharing, showcasing innovative technologies, and strengthening partnerships to enhance water security and expand access to climate-resilient water services across Cambodia.

Opening on October 26, the conference addresses mounting pressures on water resources driven by climate change, including intensified droughts, floods, and shifting rainfall patterns. For the first time, it features a business-matching forum, allowing water operators, technology providers, financial institutions, and development partners to explore strategic investments and practical solutions.

Over recent decades, Cambodia has made significant progress in expanding clean water access as it works toward its national goal of universal clean water coverage by 2030. This conference marks a step in uniting regional expertise and resources to secure a sustainable, climate-resilient water future.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Iran has issued a statement regarding negotiations with the member states of the Mecca Defense Alliance. According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, the talks were hosted by Mohsen Rezaee, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

According to the official declaration, the meeting between Iran and the members of the Mecca Alliance was attended by Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, Pakistan’s Army Chief and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Turkish Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin. Iranian officials stated that “it was agreed to continue dialogue to strengthen cooperation among the four countries.” The central theme of the meeting was “regional peace and security.”

Prior to this, high-ranking officials from the countries included in the Mecca Defense Pact also met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. During the meeting, President Pezeshkian urged Muslim nations to further strengthen their regional cooperation against Israeli aggression and US-backed attempts to “divide” the Middle East. President Pezeshkian stated that Iran is fully prepared to cooperate in promoting unity, security, and development among Muslim countries. He strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, and other parts of the region.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks on the sidelines of the C5+1 ministerial meeting in Samarkand to discuss visa restrictions, trade, investment, and financial cooperation.

Kulubayev called on Washington to reconsider visa bond requirements for Kyrgyz citizens, which require deposits of $15,000 to $20,000 for certain business and tourist visa applications. The measures, introduced under the US Visa Bond pilot program in 2026, have raised concerns about barriers to academic, business, and cultural exchanges. The sides also discussed expanding bilateral trade and investment and reducing the impact of US secondary sanctions on Kyrgyzstan’s banking sector. Restrictions on cross-border payments have added pressure on financial institutions operating in the region.

The two officials agreed to continue consultations through consular channels and financial intelligence agencies to address outstanding issues and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

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