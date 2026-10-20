AJA Newsbites – October 20, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Six years after South Korea converted its firefighters from local to national civil servants in April 2020, serious staffing and funding problems persist. The reform aimed to reduce regional disparities, but local governments still control much of the personnel management and budgets. Following the death of firefighter Kim Jin-seok during a factory fire on October 16, nine firefighters described chronic shortages, aging equipment and excessive workloads. One fire station in Gangwon Province operates 10 vehicles with only 12–13 personnel on duty daily. A firefighter in Gyeonggi Province reported working more than 90 hours in a single week.

Firefighters argue that national employment status means little without adequate central government funding, improved equipment, stronger frontline staffing and experienced operational leadership. The debate highlights the challenges of coordinating national responsibility with decentralized emergency services.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia and Azerbaijan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance tourism cooperation.

The agreement was finalized during Prime Minister Hun Manet’s official visit to Azerbaijan. The MoU aims to revitalize bilateral tourism, facilitate visitor exchanges, and draw greater numbers of domestic and international travelers to both nations.

Through this partnership, both countries will share industry expertise, exchange operational knowledge, and jointly promote their distinct tourism destinations and cultural potential. This collaborative effort is designed to stimulate sustainable tourism growth and strengthen broader economic ties between the two nations.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

On October 18, world-famous singer Shakira performed at Bishkek Arena in the capital of Kyrgyzstan. Her concert became a major event for the country. Fans from 33 countries, including Kazakhstan, Russia, and Uzbekistan, came to see the singer.

During the concert, she performed popular hits, including Hips Don’t Lie, Waka Waka, and Whenever, Wherever. The audience danced, sang along, and welcomed the singer with loud applause. Shakira arrived in Kyrgyzstan with her team, which helped organize the performance. During her visit, she also had the opportunity to discover the country’s natural beauty, including a trip to Ala-Archa National Park.

Bishkek Arena is also the stadium where the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games was held, attended by heads of state and government from more than 20 countries.

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