AJA Newsbites – October 17, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Busan has named Subyeon Choego Dwaeji Gukbap, Yeongjin Dwaeji Gukbap and Hapcheon Gukbapjip its three favorite pork soup restaurants at the inaugural Busan Dwaeji Gukbap Awards on October 16. Organized by the city government and Busan Tourism Organization, the competition celebrated dwaeji gukbap, a beloved local dish of pork and rice soup. More than 10,800 residents and visitors initially selected 20 finalists, followed by 38,194 participants in the final voting. The winners are known for pork jowl soup, pork platters with stir-fried kimchi and tofu, and clear broth served with sea squirt kimchi, respectively. Winners received commemorative plaques featuring earthenware bowls instead of stars. Tastings, talks and other culinary events continue through October 18, highlighting Busan’s ambition to promote its everyday comfort food as a major tourism attraction.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has wished the Malaysian contingent success at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games in Japan from October 18 to 24.

He expressed hope that the national athletes would demonstrate fighting spirit, courage and determination to give their best at the Games. “The entire Malaysian people stand firmly behind you. Keep moving forward, achieve success and bring glory to the country!” he said in a Facebook post on October 16.

The national contingent is targeting six gold, 10 silver and 16 bronze medals across athletics, badminton and boccia.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Israeli President Isaac Herzog met on October 15 during the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, to reaffirm their nations’ long-standing friendship. Conveying warm regards from King Norodom Sihamoni, Prime Minister Hun Manet discussed expanding bilateral ties with President Herzog as the two countries approach six decades of diplomatic relations.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with existing cooperation and agreed to bolster collaboration in trade, investment, agriculture, education, tourism, and labor. To unlock new opportunities, they committed to strengthening consultation mechanisms and encouraging regular high-level visits.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Fuel distribution disruptions in Bali have forced schools to switch to online learning from October 15 to 17, while hazardous air pollution has prompted similar measures in Palangka Raya. On October 15 at 3 a.m. WIB, Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency recorded PM2.5 concentrations of 905.7 µg/m³ in Palembang, 524.7 µg/m³ in Pangkalanbun, and 451.9 µg/m³ in Palangka Raya — all classified as hazardous.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Turkmenistan has proposed developing an International Code of Ethics for Artificial Intelligence under the auspices of the United Nations. The initiative was presented during international consultations, highlighting the need for common global standards governing transparency, security, and the ethical use of digital technologies.

The proposal aims to prevent the misuse of AI, protect personal data, and reduce the technological gap between developed and developing countries. Ashgabat has called for cooperation among regional states and international institutions to establish legal frameworks for algorithms and ensure the safe integration of AI into economic activities.

As Central Asian economies accelerate digitalization, the absence of common regulatory standards creates challenges for cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection. Turkmenistan’s initiative could strengthen international cooperation, attract technological expertise, and support the development of the country’s IT sector.

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