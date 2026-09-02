AJA Newsbites – September 2, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The U.S. Army is preparing to deploy part of its Multi-Domain Task Force to South Korea, marking a significant upgrade in the alliance’s ability to conduct cyber, information and space operations. Several hundred personnel from the 2nd MDTF’s Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, currently based in Wiesbaden, Germany, are expected to move to the peninsula after consultations with Seoul. The unit can integrate satellite, drone, radar, signal and intelligence data while supporting cyberattacks, electronic warfare, space operations and psychological operations. The deployment is aimed at strengthening deterrence against North Korea while also improving U.S. capabilities against China’s anti-access and area-denial strategy. No deployment of the MDTF’s long-range strike battalion, including Dark Eagle hypersonic missiles, is currently under discussion. The move could enhance targeting support for existing U.S. artillery units stationed in Korea.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Business leaders from China and Asean member states recently gathered in Phnom Penh for the China-Asean Business Leaders’ Summit to boost economic, trade and investment ties.

Hosted by Cambodia, the event brought together investors and partner institutions to explore new growth opportunities and collaborate on resilient, environmentally sustainable development. Discussions emphasised leveraging high-potential sectors to foster long-term prosperity and cross-border cooperation between China and Southeast Asia. Asean comprises 11 member nations: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

The SCO summit in Bishkek marked the completion of Kyrgyzstan’s year-long chairmanship and produced 28 adopted and signed documents. Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev identified five major outcomes at a press briefing on September 1.

The first was the Bishkek Declaration, adopted to mark the SCO’s 25th anniversary and define shared approaches to regional and international issues. The second concerned institutional development, with amendments to the SCO Charter designed to strengthen the organisation’s mechanisms.

Security cooperation formed the third major outcome. The summit advanced the creation of mechanisms to address security threats, transnational crime and drug trafficking. The fourth was a stronger focus on economic and investment cooperation, including efforts to establish an SCO Development Bank. The fifth outcome was the expansion of the SCO’s agenda into emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, digitalisation, climate change, energy, logistics, information security and green technologies.

The decisions suggest that the SCO is gradually evolving from a primarily security-oriented organisation into a broader platform connecting security, economic development, technology and sustainable growth.

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