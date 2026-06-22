AJA Launches 7th Board, Sets Course for Asia Press Center and International Journalism Academy

The Seventh Board of Directors of the Asian Journalists Association:

First row (from left): Lee Ki-woo, Chairman of the Asian Journalists Association; Lee Sang-ki, Founder and Secretary-General of the Asian Journalists Association; Ko Myung-jin – Director, Yeongwol Media Journalists Museum; Bishop Kim Geun-sang – Anglican Church of Korea; and Kim Jae-cheol – President and Publisher, Daejeon Ilbo



Second row: Kim Hye-ran – CEO, Shinan Innovation Co., Ltd.; Nam Kyung-pil – Head of NGU (No Drugs, Good Us), former Governor of Gyeonggi Province; Ra Jeong-chan – Chairman, Nature Cell; Dr. Park Byung-ho – Director, IHO Plastic Surgery Clinic; Bae Ki-sun – Secretary-General; and Kim Dae-jung Foundation; former Member of the National Assembly



Third row: Son Joo-eun – Chairman, MegaStudy Group; Oh Ji-cheol – Chairman, Heart-Heart Foundation; former President of TV Chosun; Yoo Hyun-joon – Professor, Department of Architecture, Hongik University; Yoon Seok-ho – CEO, Next Energy; and Lee Sang-mook – Professor, Seoul National University; Chairman, 2027 International Earth Science Olympiad Organizing Committee



Fourth row: Lee Jun-woo – CEO, Samwoo Co., Ltd.; Senior Vice President, Korea Shooting Federation; Lee Jin-hyung – CEO, HDM System Co., Ltd.; former Director-General for Defense Policy Planning, Ministry of National Defense; Choi Jae-cheon – Distinguished Professor, Ewha Womans University; Chairman, Biodiversity Foundation; and Han Young-yong – Michelin-starred Chef and Owner, Keunkiwajip Restaurant

SEOUL: The Asia Journalist Association (AJA), chaired by former Vice Minister of Education Lee Ki-woo, has completed the formation of its 7th Board of Directors and is preparing for a new phase of growth and international cooperation.

AJA announced the composition of its new board on June 18. The board brings together distinguished leaders from academia, media, civil society, business, culture, and public service who will help advance journalism, promote international cooperation, and strengthen dialogue across Asia.

Among the newly appointed board members are renowned scholars including Choi Jae-cheon, Distinguished Professor at Ewha Womans University and Chairman of the Biodiversity Foundation; Yoo Hyun-joon, Professor of Architecture at Hongik University; and Lee Sang-mook, Professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Seoul National University and Chairman of the 2027 International Earth Science Olympiad Organizing Committee.

The board also includes prominent figures from public and civic sectors such as Nam Kyung-pil, former Governor of Gyeonggi Province and head of the anti-drug organization NGU; Bae Ki-sun, Secretary-General of the Kim Dae-jung Foundation; Oh Ji-chul, Chairman of the Heart-Heart Foundation; and Bishop Kim Keun-sang of the Anglican Church of Korea.

Media representatives include Kim Jae-cheol, President and Publisher of Daejeon Ilbo, and Ko Myung-jin, Director of the Yeongwol Media & Journalists Museum. In the education sector, Son Joo-eun, Chairman of MegaStudy Group, joins the board.

Representing business and professional communities are Rha Jeong-chan, Chairman of Nature Cell; Dr. Park Byung-ho, Director of iHO Plastic Surgery Clinic; Kim Hye-ran, CEO of Shinan Innovation; Yoon Seok-ho, CEO of Next Energy; Lee Jun-woo, CEO of Samwoo and Senior Vice President of the Korea Shooting Federation; and Lee Jin-hyung, CEO of HDM System and former Director-General for Policy Planning at the Ministry of National Defense.

Representing the cultural sector is Han Young-yong, Michelin-starred chef and owner of Keunkiwajip.

The 7th Board will be led by Chairman Lee Ki-woo, former Vice Minister of Education and current President of the Korean Studies Institute, with AJA founder Lee Sang-ki serving as Secretary-General.

Since its establishment in 2004, AJA has built a network of journalists across more than 30 Asian countries and has worked to promote press freedom, peace, human rights, and cultural exchange throughout the region.

The new board plans to advance several long-term initiatives, including the establishment of an Asia Press Center, AJA’s 25th-anniversary projects, an International Journalism Academy, a memorial program honoring journalists who lost their lives in the line of duty across Asia, and expanded exchanges among Asian journalists.

“AJA will continue to grow as an international platform contributing to peace, mutual prosperity, and the development of healthy journalism across Asia,” Chairman Lee Ki-woo said. “Together with our distinguished board members, we will strengthen cooperation and create new opportunities for dialogue throughout the region.”

Members of the 7th Board of Directors of the Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

* Ko Myung-jin – Director, Yeongwol Media Journalists Museum

* Bishop Kim Geun-sang – Anglican Church of Korea

* Kim Jae-cheol – President and Publisher, Daejeon Ilbo

* Kim Hye-ran – CEO, Shinan Innovation Co., Ltd.

* Nam Kyung-pil – Head of NGU (No Drugs, Good Us), former Governor of Gyeonggi Province

* Ra Jeong-chan – Chairman, Nature Cell

* Dr. Park Byung-ho – Director, IHO Plastic Surgery Clinic

* Bae Ki-sun – Secretary-General, Kim Dae-jung Foundation; former Member of the National Assembly

* Son Joo-eun – Chairman, MegaStudy Group

* Oh Ji-cheol – Chairman, Heart-Heart Foundation; former President of TV Chosun

* Yoo Hyun-joon – Professor, Department of Architecture, Hongik University

* Yoon Seok-ho – CEO, Next Energy

* Lee Sang-mook – Professor, Seoul National University; Chairman, 2027 International Earth Science Olympiad Organizing Committee

* Lee Jun-woo – CEO, Samwoo Co., Ltd.; Senior Vice President, Korea Shooting Federation

* Lee Jin-hyung – CEO, HDM System Co., Ltd.; former Director-General for Defense Policy Planning, Ministry of National Defense

* Choi Jae-cheon – Distinguished Professor, Ewha Womans University; Chairman, Biodiversity Foundation

* Han Young-yong – Michelin-starred Chef and Owner, Keunkiwajip Restaurant