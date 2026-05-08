WHA Vice President Kang Seok-jae to Run for TAFISA Board of Directors, Aiming for Globalization of K-Sport Hangung

By AsiaN Team

SEOUL: The World Hangung Association (WHA, President Hu Kwang) is set to strengthen the international presence of K-sport Hangung at the upcoming General Assembly of the Association for International Sport for All (TAFISA), the world’s leading organization for global sport-for-all initiatives.

The WHA announced that WHA Vice President Kang Seok-jae will officially run for the TAFISA Board of Directors under the international member category during the 2026 TAFISA General Assembly in Prague.

The General Assembly is scheduled to take place on May 15, 2026 at the historic Tyršův dům (Michna Palace, Sokol Headquarters) in Prague, Czech Republic. TAFISA is a premier international organization that leads policy, education, and cooperation to ensure that sport for all is accessible to everyone worldwide.

As an official International Member of TAFISA, the World Hangung Association will participate in the assembly to expand its global sports network. Vice President Kang’s candidacy marks a pivotal moment for Hangung ㅡ a 20-year-old, home-grown Korean sport — as it seeks to enter the mainstream of the global sports arena.

Kang, a Ph.D in Physical Education, serves as member of the World Taekwondo Advisory Committee, vice president of the Asia Journalist Association, and vice president of GCS International. He also works as president of the Seoul Hangung Association.

Vice President Kang Seok-jae’s bid for the TAFISA Board of Directors is driven by a clear mission to elevate Hangung’s international status.

Key goals include: developing K-sport Hangung into a flagship sport for all discipline within the TAFISA framework, expanding global membership, encouraging and supporting overseas Hangung associations to join TAFISA to strengthen the sport’s organizational power, and firmly establishing Hangung as a globally recognized K-sport brand enjoyed by people of all ages and abilities.

WHA plans to introduce a global WHA-TAFISA Hangung Care Program, an AI-integrated Hangung Dementia Prevention Program, and a regular TAFISA President’s Cup International Hangung Competition.

“The upcoming TAFISA General Assembly and the bid for the Board of Directors represent a major turning point for Hangung to leap onto the world stage,” said Hu Kwang, president of the World Hangung Association. “We are committed to leading the globalization of Hangung and sharing its core values—harmony and physical wellbeing—with more countries than ever before.”

Hangung, which combines traditional Korean culture of Tuho and Gungdo with modern IT and physical education, is drawing significant attention as it prepares to captivate the global sports community starting from the Prague assembly.

Hangung is a digital precision sport developed in Korea. By utilizing a magnetic dart-to-board system and an automatic scoring interface, it promotes concentration, cardiovascular health, and social harmony. It is currently recognized as a leading inclusive sport that transcends generational and physical barriers.

The TAFISA is the leading global sport for all organization, with over 300 members from 170 countries. It works in close partnership with the IOC and UNESCO to promote physical activity and health worldwide.

Hangung was approved as an international member of TAFISA in 2015 and Hangung founder Hu Kwang received a TAFISA Pioneer Award in 2017.