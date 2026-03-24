Cambodia, South Korea Tee Off Stronger Ties with Friendly Golf Tournament

Both teams are winners (Agnece Kampuchea Presse)

By Chhay Sophal

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea teed off a spirited display of friendship and diplomacy with a friendly golf tournament at Chhun On Golf Resort in Kandal Province, just 28 kilometers north of Phnom Penh.

The event brought together 42 participants – split evenly between the two sides – who competed for sport and in a shared spirit of camaraderie and partnership.

“This event goes far beyond sport,” National Police Commissioner H.E. Gen. Sar Thet said. “It reflects the growing strength of our diplomatic ties and the deepening cooperation between our two nations across a wide range of sectors.”

Leading the Cambodian delegation was Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sar Sokha, while Ambassador Kim Chang-yong headed the Korean side, underscoring the high-level commitment behind the friendly match.

Sar Sokha highlighted the robust and expanding relationship between Cambodia and the Republic of Korea, pointing to strong collaboration in diplomacy, trade, education, culture, technology, and human resource development. He placed particular emphasis on the security sector, describing it as a cornerstone of national stability and the long-term safety of both nations.

Beyond the fairways, the tournament served as a platform to strengthen trust, deepen cooperation, and build personal connections. Sar Sokha expressed confidence that the event would leave participants with lasting memories while further reinforcing bilateral ties.

Stronger ties through friendly tournament (Agence Kampuchea Presse)

Cambodia and the Republic of Korea first established diplomatic relations on May 18, 1970, though ties were interrupted in 1975 during the Khmer Rouge era. Relations were officially restored on October 10, 1997, following Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s visit to South Korea the previous year.

In the decades since, cooperation has accelerated rapidly, reaching new heights in recent years. In May 2024, the two countries elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership in a clear signal of their shared ambition to expand cooperation further.