Digital Uprising against Fuel Price Hike in Pakistan

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is currently reeling under the impact of an unprecedented petrol price hike, a situation that has ignited a firestorm of frustration and anger among the masses. In the absence of viable solutions from the government, social media platforms have become a vibrant battleground for expressing discontent, and satire has emerged as a powerful weapon in the public’s hands.

One popular trend involves creating humorous and pointed cartoons that mock the government’s failure to control the price spiral.

A widely circulated image depicts a missile inscribed with “Petrol – 321” (321 is the new petrol price in rupees), named Missile, with a caption beneath in Urdu that says, “Pakistan’s another successful experiment,” capturing the feeling that the unprecedented price increase is akin to a devastating projectile targeting the common man’s pockets.

A caricature reel shows ruling political leaders, including the Prime Minister and his cabinet members, riding donkeys—a scathing commentary on their perceived inability to steer the country’s economy toward stability.

These satirical comments and cartoons serve as a release valve for the collective frustration of the populace, allowing them to voice their grievances in a creative and impactful manner. The use of humor, albeit dark at times, helps people cope with the grim reality of rising costs and diminishing purchasing power.

Moreover, satire has the power to cut through political rhetoric and hold leaders accountable. By highlighting the absurdities of the situation and exposing the government’s perceived shortcomings, these online expressions of dissent keep the pressure on policymakers to address the genuine concerns of the people.

The social media trend of using satire to critique the petrol price hikes reflects the growing disillusionment with the government’s performance. It is a testament to the resilience of the Pakistani people and their ability to find humor in adversity, while also signaling a demand for urgent and effective measures to alleviate the economic burden they face.

Digital Uprising – Prime Minister and his niece, also the Chief Minister of Punjab province- shown riding donkeys – screen shot

Furthermore, satire has recently taken a sharper, more indignant turn. Beyond the raw numbers at the pump, social media users are increasingly targeting the vast “army” of government functionaries who remain insulated from the crisis.

While the average citizen calculates every drop, hundreds of federal and provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, parliamentarians, and judges continue to receive vast quantities of fuel free of cost, paid for by the very taxpayers who can no longer afford to drive.

This disparity has become a focal point of digital dissent. Memes now frequently juxtapose photos of middle-class citizens pushing their motorbikes with leaked documents or lists showing the fuel quotas allocated to high-ranking officials. The public is no longer just mocking the price: they are questioning the moral authority of a leadership that asks the masses for “sacrifice” while refusing to surrender their own luxury perks.

These satirical comments and cartoons serve as a release valve for the collective frustration of the populace, allowing them to voice their grievances in a creative and impactful manner. The use of humor, albeit dark at times, helps people cope with the grim reality of rising costs and diminishing purchasing power. Moreover, satire has the power to cut through political rhetoric and hold leaders accountable.

By highlighting the absurdities of the situation—such as a minister preaching austerity from the back of a fuel-guzzling, state-funded vehicle—these online expressions keep the pressure on policymakers to address the genuine concerns of the people.

The social media trend of using satire to critique the petrol price hikes reflects the growing disillusionment with the government’s performance. It is a testament to the resilience of the Pakistani people and their ability to find humor in adversity, while also signaling a demand for urgent and effective measures to alleviate the economic burden they face.

As the gap between the “fuel-privileged” elite and the “fuel-deprived” public widens, the satire is likely to grow more biting, serving as a constant reminder that the people are watching every liter.