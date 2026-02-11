President of Kyrgyzstan Unexpectedly Removes Closest Ally from High-Ranking Position

President Sadyr Japarov (R) with Kamchybek Tashiev

By Kuban Abdymen, Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK: The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov issued a decree dismissing Kamchybek Tashiev, head of the State Committee for National Security, and his key deputies. 55-year-old Major General Jumgalbek Shabdanbekov, who previously headed the 9th Service of the State Committee for National Security, has been appointed acting head of the country’s special service. His candidacy will be submitted to the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) for approval, the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan announced.

This decision by President Sadyr Japarov was unexpected because Kamchybek Tashiev has been his right-hand man and closest ally since assuming power. Through their concerted efforts, Kyrgyzstan has achieved significant success in both the political and economic and social spheres. Kamchybek Tashiev has made significant efforts in key areas, which have played a key role in ensuring the country’s security and in combating the corruption schemes that have engulfed the country. At the same time, he repeatedly stated that the friendship between him and Sadyr Japarov has lasted for many years and there is no reason to ruin it.

Political Context and Reasons

President Sadyr Japarov commented on his decision through his press secretary, stating that Tashiev’s resignation was made in the interests of the state, to “strengthen unity” and prevent divisions in society and government structures. Some time later, he added further clarifications to his decision, specifically emphasizing that when he spoke of “strengthening unity” and preventing divisions in society, he did not link this to Tashiev.

This move marks the end of one of the most influential political tandems in Kyrgyzstan’s history. Tashiev headed the State Committee for National Security (GKNB) since October 2020, immediately following the resignation of then-President Sooronbay Jeenbekov due to popular unrest following the parliamentary elections, remaining the mainstay of President Japarov’s security apparatus.

Connection to the Elections

The personnel changes occurred amid debates about presidential term limits:

Two weeks earlier, one of the country’s prominent politicians, former parliament member Iskhak Masaliev, publicly announced that the current head of state’s legitimacy could be called into question due to the fact that the new Constitution adopted in 2021 only allows Japarov to remain in office for five years, while he was elected under the 2017 Constitution, which stipulates a six-year term.

This statement sparked a mixed reaction and widespread public debate. Some experts insist on a six-year term (until 2027) under the old norms, while others point to a five-year term under the new Constitution.

Against this backdrop, a group of 75 retired public figures has entered the public arena with an appeal to Sadyr Japarov, calling for early presidential elections.

However, the public has long been questioning the longevity of the Japarov-Tashiev tandem. Some experts have argued that it could collapse at any moment, as both partners have high ambitions. Some experts view Kamchybek Tashiev as a likely contender for the highest government post in the upcoming election campaign. As evidence of this, they cite personnel appointments made at Tashiev’s instigation, both within the Cabinet of Ministers and to regional leadership positions, particularly in the south of the country, where Kamchybek Tashiev hails from. One of Tashiev’s close and influential allies is his fellow countryman Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, the current Speaker of the Kyrgyz Parliament.

Some experts believe President Japarov’s decision is ill-timed, and could significantly weaken his strong position as a result. On the other hand, they also admit that some among Japarov’s supporters will now be dissatisfied with this decision, which could also impact the results of the upcoming presidential elections. According to the latest public opinion poll, at least 80% of the population supported him.

Over the past five years, Kyrgyzstan has achieved political stability, with parliamentary and presidential elections held, along with a referendum on the adoption of a new version of the country’s Constitution. Unlike previous major political campaigns, which were accompanied by widespread discontent, political events under Sadyr Japarov have not led to a deterioration in the political situation. However, no one is likely to predict the outcome of the upcoming presidential elections, nor the likelihood of renewed truculence in the country.