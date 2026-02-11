East AsiaSocietyCulturePeople

Seoul Hangung Association Signs MOU with Seed & Poet Museum to Promote Hangung, Cultural Content

By The AsiaN Team
SEOUL: The Seoul Hangung Association and the Seed & Poet Museum signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on February 7, 2026 to expand the reach of Hangung and promote the development of culture and arts.

This partnership was established to share the expertise and resources of both organizations, fostering the domestic and international promotion of Hangung, a traditional Korean sport, while developing unique cultural content utilizing the museum’s infrastructure.

Under this agreement, both parties have committed to active cooperation in the following areas:

 – Hangung Promotion and Education: Operating Hangung experience programs and instructor training for museum visitors, foreigners, and local residents.

 – Cultural Events: Planning and executing joint events combining sports and culture, such as Hangung competitions, poetry readings, and exhibitions related to seeds and culture.

 – Infrastructure Sharing: Utilizing museum spaces for Hangung-related events and cooperating on promotional efforts.

 –  Content Development: Creating and promoting tangible and intangible Hangung content under the themes of “Tradition, Health, Literature, and Nature.”

Kang Seok-jae, president of the Seoul Hangung Association, said during the signing ceremony, “This collaboration with the Seed & Poet Museum, where tradition and modernity coexist, will serve as a turning point for Hangung to establish itself as a cultural brand beyond just a sport. We hope more people will discover the charm of Hangung through this partnership.”

Shin Kwang-soon, director of the Seed & Poet Museum, said, “We expect a great synergy by combining the literary sensibility of the museum with the dynamism of Hangung. We are committed to providing various programs that offer both health and joy to the local community and our visitors.”

The agreement is effective for two years from the date of signing. Both organizations plan to establish specific action plans through regular working-level consultations.

Shortly after the signing ceremony, Seoul Hangung Association President Kang awarded Seed & Poet Museum Director Shin a letter of appointment as an advisor to the president of the Seoul Hangung Association.

Then followed an inauguration meeting of the Seoul Songpa-gu Hangung Association, headed by Lee Won-woo, president of the Songpa-gu Branch Korea Arts & Culture Organizations Federation.

